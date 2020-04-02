Log in
Boeing to temporarily suspend Philadelphia area operations amid coronavirus outbreak

04/02/2020 | 10:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

Boeing Co said on Thursday it will temporarily suspend production at facilities in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, adding that the suspension will last two weeks, with work to resume on April 20.

"The site includes manufacturing and production facilities for military rotorcraft, including the H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey and MH-139A Grey Wolf. Defense and commercial services work and engineering design activities are also performed at the site", Boeing said.

Operations will be suspended at the end of day on Friday, according to the company.

Separately, Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said the virus outbreak was going to have a lasting impact on the global aerospace industry, as he outlined steps for a voluntary layoff plan for employees.

The Chicago-based planemaker said that those Philadelphia area employees who can work from home will continue doing so, while those who cannot work remotely will receive paid leave for the ten working days.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

