Boeing wins $500 million U.S. defence contract - Pentagon

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
Boeing wins $500 million U.S. defence contract - Pentagon
0
08/28/2019 | 05:17pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co has been awarded a $500 million contract for providing F-15QA aircrew and maintenance training to Qatar's air force, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE)
1.48%
359.97
11.33%
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52p
Technical Bid Pushes U.S. Treasury Yields Close to Record Low -- Update
DJ
05:51p
Forever 21 prepares for potential bankruptcy filing - Bloomberg
RE
05:46p
STATE OF HAWAII
: 08/28/19-new directory connects hawaiʻi's thriving wood industry and consumers
PU
05:46p
Fed's Daly Biased Toward Rate Policy That Promotes Job Growth
DJ
05:46p
Utilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:40p
Communications Services Up Slightly as China-US Tensions Persist -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:37p
Tech Up as Investor Sentiment Swings Toward Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32p
Fed's Daly says her 'bias' is to run hot U.S. economy
RE
05:27p
Financials Up on Market Stability Hopes -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:26p
MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI
: World Bank Country Representative to Jamaica Galina Sotirova bids farewell
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
PRADA S.P.A.
: PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
: Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
: COLLINS AEROSPACE : to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the ..
4
GOLD
: Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5
NEL
: NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea
More news
HOT NEWS
ALTRIA GROUP
+1.33%
Altria, Philip Morris Talk Merger -- WSJ
ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUT.
+4.37%
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals : Earns $25 Million Milestone in Janssen Collaboration
COSTCO WHOLESALE COR.
+0.72%
Costco Wholesale : What Trade War? China's First Costco Draws Crowds of Shoppers -- Update
ERICSSON AB
-3.41%
Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL .
+4.28%
China's Fosun set to save Thomas Cook as key terms agreed
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS
-3.43%
UK housebuilders fall as reports of push to suspend Parliament renews Brexit worries
More news
Categories
Markets
Indices
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group
Slave