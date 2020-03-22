Log in
Boeing worker at Everett plant dies from coronavirus: Seattle Times

03/22/2020 | 09:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett

A worker at Boeing Co's Everett factory outside Seattle who had the coronavirus has died, the Seattle Times reported on Sunday, citing co-workers, a union official and a Facebook post by the man's brother.

Reuters reported last week that the U.S. planemaker has been considering a temporary work stoppage at the Everett factory, where it makes twin-aisle jetliners, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the newspaper, the worker's job was to oversee unfinished work that had traveled out from the factory to the flight line.

A Boeing spokesman said the company was aware of the social media posts and taking steps to confirm the information while respecting the privacy of the individual and the family.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Kim Coghill)

