Boenning & Scattergood Announces Hiring of Joseph Waterman

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., a leading independent securities, asset management, and investment banking firm, is proud to announce that Joseph Waterman has been hired as Vice President, Private Client Group in its West Conshohocken, PA office.

Joe will serve as Financial Advisor with a focus on servicing the comprehensive wealth planning needs of high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. His hiring coincides with the firm’s expansion in the wealth advisory space and private client group.

“We are very excited to announce that Joe will be joining our private client group,” commented Michael Mara, President of Boenning & Scattergood. “Joe’s impeccable credentials and commitment to delivering superb client service will make him the perfect fit at Boenning & Scattergood.”

Joe joins Boenning & Scattergood from Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking & Investment Group (PBIG/NYC - Bryant Park), where he served as Financial Analyst / Wealth Advisor for the past 21 years. He was responsible for identifying new business opportunities, oversight of his team’s $650 million discretionary portfolio, and served as lead equity and options trader. Joe graduated from Gettysburg College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He holds Series 7 and 66 licenses.

“Joe has already enjoyed a stellar career in the private banking space,” said Harold Scattergood, Chairman & CEO of Boenning & Scattergood. “We believe his commitment to long-term relationships resonates with clients, and we are very pleased that he is part of our team.”

About Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

Established in 1914, Boenning & Scattergood is one of the oldest independent securities, asset management, and investment banking firms in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Northeast Regions. Professionals at the firm provide individual investors, corporate and municipal clients, and institutions a full complement of financial services, including retail brokerage, wealth management, equity research, equity and fixed income sales and trading, investment banking, public finance, equity option strategy, and asset management. For more information, please visit www.boenninginc.com. Member FINRA / SIPC.

