Bohrer PLLC : Announces Strategic Alliance with Polaris Corporate Risk Management

12/04/2019 | 01:59pm EST

Bohrer PLLC is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Polaris Corporate Risk Management.

This alliance combines industry leading corporate risk management services with world class legal and commercial counsel and offers legal, risk advisory, corporate intelligence, investigations, security and crisis management capabilities.

Bohrer PLLC, a New York City headquartered law firm, represents hedge funds, private equity funds, family offices, partnerships, C-suite executives and high-profile individuals. Teaming up with the skilled operatives, investigators and security experts from Polaris brings a new dimension to the counsel that Bohrer PLLC provides to its clients. Polaris’ global asset matrix operates in over 85 markets worldwide, enabling the combined Bohrer-Polaris team to provide integrated, multidisciplinary and scalable solutions to their clients’ needs.

“Corporate intelligence has increasingly played a pivotal role in the development of our legal strategies and our ability to execute,” said Jeremy Bohrer, Managing Partner of Bohrer PLLC. “By providing next level insight into the reputational, financial and/or other key factors involved in a particular situation, Polaris arms us with actionable information that we can weave into our risk mitigation plans, negotiation tactics or crisis management strategies and actions for clients.”

“The Bohrer-Polaris alliance enables us to offer sophisticated services to our clients in high-profile, high-value matters where our particular combination of expertise is required,” said Stephen Ward, CEO of Polaris. “Delivering our services in tandem with legal counsel can be beneficial to clients as assessments, recommendations, deployed strategies and related communications may be protected by attorney-client privilege or the work product doctrine.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Polaris team,” added Bohrer. “Beyond the business synergies that exist between our organizations, we have simpatico ‘DNA’—both firms take a nimble and creative approach to advising clients that sets us apart from traditional large law firms or risk management firms. Simply put—we both think as commercially as our clients.”

About Bohrer PLLC

Bohrer PLLC provides legal and commercial counsel to hedge funds, private equity funds, family offices and high-profile individuals. We are called upon by clients to manage complex, high-stakes issues that require a nimble, creative and strategic approach. Our team handles situations ranging from business matters to white collar criminal defense that involve advocacy in the conference room and the courtroom as well as targeted, sophisticated transactional matters. For more information, please visit www.bohrerpllc.com.

About Polaris Corporate Risk Management

Polaris navigates its clients through the risks involved in conducting global business. With over 50 years of global security experience, Polaris is an industry leader in the corporate risk management space. Our founders come from some of the most prominent providers of risk services. Polaris’ expertise and key services include Crisis Management, Investigations, Protective Services, Travel Security and Global Intelligence. For more information, please visit www.polarisrsk.com.


© Business Wire 2019
