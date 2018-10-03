Boill Healthcare : Announcements and Notices - Passing Away of Independent Non-executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited ڭණ਄ੰછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01246)

PASSING AWAY OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") regrets to announce that the Company was recently informed about the passing away of Mr. Hua Shan ("Mr. Hua"), an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the audit committee of the Company and a member of both the nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company, on 20 September 2018.

The Board would like to convey their condolences to the family of the late Mr. Hua, and express their sincere appreciation to the late Mr. Hua for his past services to the Company.

Following the passing away of the late Mr. Hua, the Company is not in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), which stipulates that (among other things) the audit committee of the Company must be chaired by an independent non-executive director.

The Company is endeavouring to identify suitable candidate to fill the vacancy as soon as practicable, with the relevant appointment(s) to be made within three months from the date of passing away of the late Mr. Hua as required under Rule 3.23 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited

Dai Dong Xing Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has (i) four executive Directors, namely Mr. Dai Dong Xing, Mr. Mock Wai Yin, Dr. Wong Yun Kuen and Mr. Zhang Sheng Hai; (ii) one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Chui Kwong Kau; and (iii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Chi Keung, Billy, Mr. Xu Liang Wei and Mr. Wang Zhe.

In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese.