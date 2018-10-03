Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boill Healthcare : Announcements and Notices - Passing Away of Independent Non-executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited ڭණ਄ੰછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 01246)

PASSING AWAY OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") regrets to announce that the Company was recently informed about the passing away of Mr. Hua Shan ("Mr. Hua"), an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the audit committee of the Company and a member of both the nomination committee and remuneration committee of the Company, on 20 September 2018.

The Board would like to convey their condolences to the family of the late Mr. Hua, and express their sincere appreciation to the late Mr. Hua for his past services to the Company.

Following the passing away of the late Mr. Hua, the Company is not in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), which stipulates that (among other things) the audit committee of the Company must be chaired by an independent non-executive director.

The Company is endeavouring to identify suitable candidate to fill the vacancy as soon as practicable, with the relevant appointment(s) to be made within three months from the date of passing away of the late Mr. Hua as required under Rule 3.23 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Boill Healthcare Holdings Limited

Dai Dong Xing Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has (i) four executive Directors, namely Mr. Dai Dong Xing, Mr. Mock Wai Yin, Dr. Wong Yun Kuen and Mr. Zhang Sheng Hai; (ii) one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Chui Kwong Kau; and (iii) three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Chi Keung, Billy, Mr. Xu Liang Wei and Mr. Wang Zhe.

In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese.

Disclaimer

Boill Healthcare Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 12:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pJohn D'agostino Joins Muirfield Advisory Board
AC
03:16pCLAVISTER : Receives Significant Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) Order From A North African Customer
AQ
03:16pDanal Announces the Launch of Seamless Phone Verification
GL
03:16pGS1 US : Now Accepting Speaker Proposals for GS1 Connect 2019
PR
03:16pUMB FINANCIAL : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
03:16pEASTGATE BIOTECH CORP : EastGate Biotech Receives Approval to Commence a Phase 2 Trial for Liquid Insulin Mouth Rinse Solution Addressing Patient Compliance in the Type 2 Diabetes Market
AC
03:16pWinnebago Industries' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to Be Made on October 17, 2018
GL
03:15pCSE New Listing - Spearmint Resources Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com
NE
03:15pHOT METAL : Electrics, SUVs and supercars mingle in Paris
AQ
03:15pT2 BIOSYSTEMS : Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at IDWeek 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares hit as international pressures overshadow UK growth
2NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
4ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent
5Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.