Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boise Paper Launches Mobile Web App

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 10:02pm EST

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Boise Paper, a division of Packaging Corporation of America, announced the launch of their new mobile web app. The Boise Paper Sales Tool App is free to download for Boise Paper customers, and features:

App Icon
Boise Paper's New Mobile App Icon


  • An interactive Product Finder that recommends the right paper based on type of printing, document, or equipment
  • A Competitive Selection Tool that helps distributor sales reps compare the specifications and benefits of different paper brands for their customers
  • Access to view, email, or request printed copies of Boise Paper Sales Collateral, including brochures, sell sheets, and product videos
  • A Market Snapshot with information about market trends and paper industry news

“We’re very excited to launch our Boise Paper mobile web app,” says Mary Furto, senior director of marketing. “We are constantly looking for ways to add value and help our customers win. The app will help our customers’ sales reps quickly find the information and tools they need to sell Boise Paper products.”

Boise Paper customers can download the free Sales Tool web app by visiting BoisePaperApp.com from any mobile device.

Boise Paper offers a full line of everyday and premium office papers. To learn more about their products visit BoisePaper.com.

About Boise Paper:
Boise Paper is a division of Packaging Corporation of America, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. They manufacture a full line of office papers including copy, multipurpose, inkjet, laser, and colors, as well as printing and converting papers. They also offer recycled content options across all product lines. Their high quality products provide consistent, reliable results and are proudly made in the USA. Through their Quality You Can Trust promise, Boise Paper is committed to meeting the highest standards for product performance, customer collaboration, and supply chain excellence.  Keep current with news and events at www.BoisePaper.com.  

Media Contact: 
Mandalyn Hulsizer
603.227.3402
mandalynhulsizer@boisepaper.com

Boise Paper_Color_PCA.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14pSWITCH : Worldpay Establishes New Data Center Presence within Switch Hyperscale Data Center Ecosystem
PU
10:14pOIL AND NATURAL GAS : Rajamahendravaram police recover radioactive substance which went missing from ONGC base
AQ
10:08pMTN : Catching the Broadband Wave | Infrastructure Conference 2018
AQ
10:06pGILEAD SCIENCES : CCA Hosts Health Forum on Bridging the Gap in Nigeria's Healthcare System
AQ
10:02pBoise Paper Launches Mobile Web App
GL
09:58pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Extended Class Period in Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors (CMCM)
BU
09:54pJOHN WILEY & SONS : Annual Scientific Symposium Lower Mekong Initiative Young Scientist Program
PU
09:51pFUJITSU : Supports Hospitals with New Clinical Trial Solution, "tsClinical DDworks21/Trial Site"
AQ
09:49pCHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
PU
09:49p#TREBLE99 : When Ole knocked Liverpool out
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
5CIT GROUP INC. : CIT : Bank Renews Partnership with a New Grant for First-Time Homebuyer Assistance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.