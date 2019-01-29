Bojangles'® Adds MVP before This Sunday's Big Game

All great teams update their playbook before the Big Game. That’s why
Bojangles’ is adding a new play just in time for this Sunday’s showdown:
a 50-piece Chicken Supremes® platter, available for $49.99
this Sunday at participating Bojangles’ restaurants.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005499/en/
Be the hero of your game day gathering by bringing along a Bojangles' 50-piece Chicken Supremes platter. (Photo: Bojangles')
Packed with your choice of our popular, perfectly seasoned Chicken
Supremes® or our mild, flavorful Homestyle Tenders™, our
50-piece platter also comes with 12 delectable sauces. Get your dip on
with our classic Ranch, tangy BBQ, zesty Bo’s Special Sauce, and of
course, that irresistible Bojangles’ Honey Mustard. Any good coach knows
it’s important to get your play in early, and you can do the same by
calling your local participating Bojangles’ today to preorder your
platter for Sunday.
“A Bojangles’ 50-piece platter will always win your game day gathering’s
‘Most Valuable Platter’ award,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice
President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “Our Supremes and Homestyle
Tenders are so delicious, you might even need to bring along a second
platter for your group.”
Get creative with your Chicken Supremes or Homestyle Tenders. Check out Bojangles’
Tailgate Hacks to learn how you can use Bojangles’ menu items as a
base for creating your own craveable game day recipes, like BBQ Chicken
Mac ‘n Cheese and Buffalo Chicken Crescent Rings.
Please note that pricing and participation may vary by location. We
encourage you to call ahead to your local participating Bojangles’ to
preorder your 50-piece Chicken Supremes or Homestyle Tenders platter.
About Bojangles’, Inc.
Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant
operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality,
craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast
served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C.,
Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit
breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful
fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018,
Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were
company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located
in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com
or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005499/en/