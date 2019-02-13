Bojangles'® Salutes the Stars of Breakfast with Flour-Tossing Billboard, Chance for Basketball Fans to Win Legendary Prizes

To celebrate the upcoming celebrity basketball events in Charlotte and
in honor of Bojangles’ own Master Biscuit Makers – the stars of
breakfast – the hometown favorite restaurant is having a little fun with
one of basketball’s most popular pregame rituals and the famous
biscuit’s most important ingredient.
Bojangles’ is putting the spotlight on its heroes of biscuit making
during the basketball-filled weekend with a billboard in uptown
Charlotte showcasing the dramatic image of a real Master Biscuit Maker –
Nate Cox – tossing flour in the air. During the weekend of basketball
festivities, the unique billboard will periodically shoot simulated
flour into the air.
“Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Makers are stars on our roster because they
are up early working hard to bring delicious, made-from-scratch
buttermilk biscuits to our customers every 20 minutes,” said Randy
Poindexter, Bojangles’ senior vice president of marketing. “This is a
great opportunity to showcase their skills and use our flour power to
help fans win some legendary prizes.”
Between February 13 and 17, fans can join in the biscuit-making fun by
unlocking the chance to win prizes with a simple photo. Fans can upload
a photo of themselves, add a flour-tossing frame, and share their photo
on Twitter or Instagram using #BiscuitBaller and #Sweepstakes for an
entry for a chance to win a prize, including a Bojangles’ gift card, an
Xbox One S, the game NBA 2K19, and a live demonstration with a
Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Maker. A selection of flour frames,
information on prizes, and giveaway Official Rules can be found at www.BiscuitBaller.com.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Giveaway is open to residents of
50 U.S. States and D.C. age 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Total
ARV of prize is $459. Sponsor: Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc.
Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Makers go through rigorous training for
certification, which includes a test on the proprietary Bojangles’
biscuit-making process. Then, they must prepare a batch of biscuits that
adhere to Bojangles’ strict specifications, including the company’s
signature 48-step process. The best biscuit makers in the Bojangles’
system are recognized annually during the brand’s Master Biscuit Maker
Competition, which will take place at the Bojangles’ Support Center in
Charlotte this April.
About Bojangles’, Inc.
Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant
operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality,
craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast
served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C.,
Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit
breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful
fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018,
Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were
company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located
in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com
or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
