Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bojangles'® Salutes the Stars of Breakfast with Flour-Tossing Billboard, Chance for Basketball Fans to Win Legendary Prizes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 02:50pm EST

Fans can share ‘flour-filtered’ photos on Twitter and Instagram using #BiscuitBaller

To celebrate the upcoming celebrity basketball events in Charlotte and in honor of Bojangles’ own Master Biscuit Makers – the stars of breakfast – the hometown favorite restaurant is having a little fun with one of basketball’s most popular pregame rituals and the famous biscuit’s most important ingredient.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005739/en/

Bojangles' is saluting its biscuit-making heroes this weekend with a special promotion that includes ...

Bojangles' is saluting its biscuit-making heroes this weekend with a special promotion that includes this image on a unique billboard in uptown Charlotte (North Carolina). (Photo: Bojangles')

Bojangles’ is putting the spotlight on its heroes of biscuit making during the basketball-filled weekend with a billboard in uptown Charlotte showcasing the dramatic image of a real Master Biscuit Maker – Nate Cox – tossing flour in the air. During the weekend of basketball festivities, the unique billboard will periodically shoot simulated flour into the air.

“Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Makers are stars on our roster because they are up early working hard to bring delicious, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits to our customers every 20 minutes,” said Randy Poindexter, Bojangles’ senior vice president of marketing. “This is a great opportunity to showcase their skills and use our flour power to help fans win some legendary prizes.”

Between February 13 and 17, fans can join in the biscuit-making fun by unlocking the chance to win prizes with a simple photo. Fans can upload a photo of themselves, add a flour-tossing frame, and share their photo on Twitter or Instagram using #BiscuitBaller and #Sweepstakes for an entry for a chance to win a prize, including a Bojangles’ gift card, an Xbox One S, the game NBA 2K19, and a live demonstration with a Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Maker. A selection of flour frames, information on prizes, and giveaway Official Rules can be found at www.BiscuitBaller.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Giveaway is open to residents of 50 U.S. States and D.C. age 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Total ARV of prize is $459. Sponsor: Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc.

Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Makers go through rigorous training for certification, which includes a test on the proprietary Bojangles’ biscuit-making process. Then, they must prepare a batch of biscuits that adhere to Bojangles’ strict specifications, including the company’s signature 48-step process. The best biscuit makers in the Bojangles’ system are recognized annually during the brand’s Master Biscuit Maker Competition, which will take place at the Bojangles’ Support Center in Charlotte this April.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018, Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. – SMCI
BU
03:30pWATCH : BOV Hackers falsified 13 million in transactions – PM
AQ
03:30pSPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:30pMOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAUDI ARABIA : (Zain) announces reduction of its accumulated loss to 30.84% of its capital.
AQ
03:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 13
DJ
03:28pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR ARLO, IMMU, DBVT AND YRIV : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
03:27pCARIBBEAN UTILITIES : Launch of The Thomson Leadership and Innovation Award scholarship
PU
03:27pCARIBBEAN UTILITIES : Release of Additional 1 megawatt (MW) and New Rates for CORE Programme
PU
03:23pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. - SGYP
PR
03:21pASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Bad loans and money laundering curbs take toll on ABN Amro
2CRITEO SA : CRITEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Byl..
3TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Swung to Net Profit in 2018
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
5BIC : BIC : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.