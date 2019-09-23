Log in
Bojangles'® Sizzling Pork Chop Griller Biscuit Returns for a Limited Time

09/23/2019 | 08:06am EDT

Bojangles’ lovers celebrate the biscuit’s much-anticipated return

Beginning today, the sizzle is back with Bojangles’ one-of-a-kind Pork Chop Griller Biscuit. As one of the only grilled pork chop biscuits on fast food menus, the Pork Chop Griller Biscuit adds to Bojangles’ unique offerings of real deal Southern flavor for a limited time only.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005225/en/

Beginning today, the sizzle is back with Bojangles’ one-of-a-kind Pork Chop Griller Biscuit. (Photo: Bojangles')

The savory Pork Chop Griller is marinated in a zesty dry-rub seasoning that gives it a signature tangy Southern flare. The tender pork chop is served inside one of Bojangles’ made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, creating a biscuit sandwich unlike any other.

“Every year, this biscuit sandwich is a huge hit with our customers,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer. “Get it for breakfast, get it for lunch or dinner, just get down to your local Bojangles’ to see why our fans adore the Pork Chop Griller Biscuit.”

Love the Pork Chop Griller Biscuit? Tell us about it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Bojangles1977. Don’t forget to sign up for Bojangles’ E-Club on www.bojangles.com/eclub for the dish on special offers, exciting news and more. Once you sign up, you’ll get a free half-gallon of our refreshing Legendary Iced Tea®.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. As of June 30, 2019, Bojangles’ had 763 system-wide restaurants, of which 320 were company-operated and 443 were franchised. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
