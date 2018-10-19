BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Boliden has agreed with Komatsu to purchase 17 new haul trucks to the Kevitsa mine and 9 new haul trucks to the Aitik mine at a total price of SEK 900 m. The investment will support expanding operations, insourcing of transports and a partial replacement of the existing truck fleet.

The Kevitsa ramp up from 7.5 to 9.5 Mtonnes per year in milled volume is scheduled to reach the new production pace during 2020. The expansion of Aitik from 39 to 45 Mtonnes per year is expected to be completed 2020.

"This is an important step in the development of our open-pit mines while improving our environmental performance from an already strong position. This not least because we now create opportunities for increased electrification and related productivity development," says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO of Boliden.

The selected haul trucks are Komatsu 830E-5 for Kevitsa and Komatsu 930E-5 for Aitik. Simultaneously agreements has been made with local partners to Komatsu. All trucks are prepared for future electrification in line with Boliden´s efforts to reduce emissions. The first haul truck deliveries will take place in mid-2019.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,700 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. Its shares is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson,

Director Group Communications,

tel: +46-70-453-65-88

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-invests-in-mine-trucks-for-kevitsa-and-aitik,c2649017

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/997/2649017/929355.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-invests-in-mine-trucks-for-kevitsa-and-aitik-300734278.html

SOURCE Boliden