Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boliden : Invests in Mine Trucks for Kevitsa and Aitik

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Boliden has agreed with Komatsu to purchase 17 new haul trucks to the Kevitsa mine and 9 new haul trucks to the Aitik mine at a total price of SEK 900 m. The investment will support expanding operations, insourcing of transports and a partial replacement of the existing truck fleet.

The Kevitsa ramp up from 7.5 to 9.5 Mtonnes per year in milled volume is scheduled to reach the new production pace during 2020. The expansion of Aitik from 39 to 45 Mtonnes per year is expected to be completed 2020.

"This is an important step in the development of our open-pit mines while improving our environmental performance from an already strong position. This not least because we now create opportunities for increased electrification and related productivity development," says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO of Boliden.

The selected haul trucks are Komatsu 830E-5 for Kevitsa and Komatsu 930E-5 for Aitik. Simultaneously agreements has been made with local partners to Komatsu. All trucks are prepared for future electrification in line with Boliden´s efforts to reduce emissions. The first haul truck deliveries will take place in mid-2019.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,700 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. Its shares is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap.  

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson,
Director Group Communications,
tel: +46-70-453-65-88

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-invests-in-mine-trucks-for-kevitsa-and-aitik,c2649017

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-invests-in-mine-trucks-for-kevitsa-and-aitik-300734278.html

SOURCE Boliden


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS : Hobbled By Misogyny in SA's Media
AQ
03:06pGAMESTOP : Celebrates The Halloween Season With Exclusive Product Line of DC Super-Villains
AQ
03:06pMKS INSTRUMENTS : Mass Flow Controller from MKS Instruments Helps to Study Plasma in Space
AQ
03:06pBrady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call
GL
03:05pGALAPAGOS S A : Notice Galapagos S.A.
EQ
03:05pGALAPAGOS S A : Notice Galapagos Holding S.A.
EQ
03:05pNetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on First Cobalt Corp.'s Potential Fast Path to Cash Flow Through North American Refinery
NE
03:05pCannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Sugarmade, Inc. Cultivating Opportunity in Cannabis, CBD Space Through Innovation, Hydroponics
NE
03:05pDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:05pFluroTech Applauds Canadian Cannabis Legalization and Provides Operational Update
NE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.