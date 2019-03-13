Boliden's Capital Markets Day 2019: Value-creating Investments

BOLIDEN, Sweden, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden's Capital Markets Day combines presentations by Boliden's management in Stockholm and a visit to the Aitik mine. Boliden aims to interact with capital markets representatives at both events in order to increase their understanding of the value creation work being done at Boliden's mines and smelters.

Boliden's investment forecast for 2019 is, as previously announced, close to SEK 8 billion. A more detailed description of approved investments and of how they will strengthen the competitiveness of the respective units will be provided during the Capital Markets Day.

"We are in the midst of a wide-ranging investment programme aimed primarily at our larger mines and smelters. Our absolute focus, right now, is on completing these investments and thereby boosting both productivity and value creation at our units," says Boliden's President & CEO, Mikael Staffas.

The visit to Aitik will give participants the chance to study the development of the mine – where production is currently being increased from 39 to 45 Mtonnes per annum – in greater detail. The visit will include seeing both the newly operational crusher and the ongoing electrification project that is designed to increase productivity and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. The new production capacity will be reached in 2020.

"Our larger mines have long lifespans, which enables us to expand production and enhance productivity, thereby strengthening our value creation work. Aitik and Kevitsa are both the subjects of substantial investment programmes, and the upcoming year will also see initial deliveries of complementary vehicle fleets. The expansion of production at Garpenberg to 3.0 Mtonnes is also proceeding on schedule," says Stefan Romedahl, President – Boliden Mines.

"The investment in a new leaching plant and expansion of the smelter's feed are proceeding at Rönnskär. These investments, coupled with the construction of the underground repository, will result in both increased production and the creation of a long-term sustainable waste solution. The new sulphuric acid plant at Harjavalta will shortly become fully operational, and our project to increase copper production in the first quarter of 2020 is also proceeding according to plan," says Kerstin Konradsson, President – Boliden Smelters.

Presentations

The Capital Markets Day presentations will be available at www.boliden.com from 08.30 (CET), where a live broadcast of the presentations can also be viewed, starting at 12.30 (CET). The broadcast will continue to be available on the website after the Capital Markets Day.

