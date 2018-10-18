Bolloré Logistics : MSGBC Basin Summit & Exhibition in Dakar News

Log in
Bolloré Logistics : MSGBC Basin Summit & Exhibition in Dakar

10/18/2018

Bolloré Logistics' Oil & Gas Projects teams will attend the MSGBC (Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry) Basin Summit -the main event for the sector in this region - from 24-26 October 2018 in Dakar, Senegal. Organized by the Oil & Gas Council, this exhibition brings together governments, national oil companies, operators and logisticians to form partnerships, identify opportunities and collectively move the industry forward. More than 350 attendees from 38 countries are expected.

​Bolloré Logistics is recognized as a global expert in this sector as a result of the experience gained from working closely with the major players in the Oil & Gas industry. Whatever the extent of the project, our teams guarantee specialized resources, a high-level of expertise and complete coordination of operational requirements.

Mrs. Hamza BERNEAU, Oil & Gas, Mining and Projects Director for Senegal and Mr. Daouda DIOUME, Project Manager Senegal, will participate in several panels to share their experiences, notably:

  • Local Content: Progress Made Since 2017 & Outlining the Next Steps
  • Canadian Expertise Creating Sustainable Local Content in the Oil & Gas Sector
  • Filling the Gaps, Bridging the Divide: Essential Next Steps for Local Infrastructure and Supply Chain Development

Meet us at King Fahd Palace in Dakar at booth C, where our Oil & Gas Projects team members will be present throughout the event to promote our industry expertise and to establish closer business ties with our customers.

Bolloré Logistics Company published this content on 18 October 2018
