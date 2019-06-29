Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bolsonaro says EU-Mercosur deal should trigger 'domino effect' boosting Brazil trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 11:29am EDT
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during the G20 summit in Osaka

(Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that the free trade treaty agreed by the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur should trigger a domino effect, encouraging other countries to also negotiate with Brazil.

The EU and Mercosur concluded two decades of talks on Friday, committing to more open markets in the face of a rising tide of protectionism.

"Surely other countries will be interested in negotiating with us, Japan included," Bolsonaro told journalists on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, adding he expected a "domino effect".

Asked about his encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro said they discussed ways to expand commercial ties, concerns about the Venezuela crisis, and the upcoming elections in Argentina. "There is a possibility that he (Trump) will visit Argentina next month," Bolsonaro added.

He noted the importance of China as Brazil's largest trade partner, saying he planned to "undo any misunderstanding" caused during his election campaign, when he criticised Chinese domination of key economic sectors in Brazil.

Bolsonaro also said he could visit the Asian country in the second half of 2019, possibly in October. "Maybe in the same trip we stop by Saudi Arabia," he said.

Later on Saturday, Brazilian newspapers reported that Bolsonaro cancelled his bilateral meeting this Saturday with Xi Jinping at G20 due to a delay in the agenda of the Chinese President.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Pedro Fonseca in SAO PAULO; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
12:00pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
11:58aTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
11:33aECOWAS LEADERS COMMIT TO CONSOLIDATION OF INTEGRATION : as 55th Ordinary Session of Heads of State Opens
PU
11:29aBolsonaro says EU-Mercosur deal should trigger 'domino effect' boosting Brazil trade
RE
11:04aRUSSIA AGREES WITH SAUDI TO EXTEND OPEC DEAL BY 6-9 MONTHS : Putin
RE
11:02aRussia agrees with Saudi to extend OPEC deal by 6-9 months - Putin
RE
10:28aAhead of visit, Mexico says seeking more Chinese trade, investment
RE
10:02aTrade Truce a Relief to Markets -- For Now--Update
DJ
09:48aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Vladimir Putin's news conference
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RUSSIA AGREES WITH SAUDI TO EXTEND OPEC DEAL BY 6-9 MONTHS: Putin
2Macron says 'good' EU-Mercosur trade deal meets French demands
3Chinese envoy says Syngenta takeover was a bad deal
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Huawei Ban Yanks Supply Chain -- WSJ
5Ghosn's wife steps up call for G20 leaders to help her husband

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About