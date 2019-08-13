Bolton & Company : Named Among ‘Best Places to Work in Los Angeles' for Seven Consecutive Years

Independent California Insurance Brokerage Bolton & Company has been named by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group as one of the “Best Places to Work in Los Angeles” for a seventh consecutive year.

Bolton was among Los Angeles County’s top four medium-sized businesses to work for, according to the program that recognizes and celebrates the region’s best performing employers. Companies that made the list were ranked based on work policies, practices, benefits, demographics, employee engagement and satisfaction.

“We’re incredibly honored for the recognition and grateful to see Bolton take such high standing among this prestigious list,” said Bolton President & CEO Steve Brockmeyer. “Our greatest investment will always be in our employees and the opportunities for growth we provide them, and this honor encourages and reinforces this philosophy.”

This is the latest in a series of awards Bolton has received for being an employer of choice. Earlier this year, Insurance Business America recognized the independent agency as one of the Top Workplaces in the industry, and Inc. named Bolton one of the Best Places to Work in the country.

“This recognition is the result of an incredible, result-oriented team working and growing together to evolve the modern insurance workspace model,” said Barbara Doerning, Bolton’s Director of Organizational Development. “Everyone has ownership of their success at Bolton. To support this, we have dedicated ourselves to developing programs and a corporate culture and language that supports individual growth and fulfillment, both professionally and personally.”

This year marks Bolton’s highest placement within the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program managed by Best Companies Group, which conducts the surveys, analyzes the data and then determines the winners and rankings.

Companies selected participate in a two-part survey process. The first survey details company policies, practices, benefits and demographics, and the second survey measures employee engagement and satisfaction. For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkla.com.

About Bolton

Bolton & Company is a California-based, employee-owned insurance brokerage serving the needs of thousands of clients across the country. Bolton’s team of more than 185 specialists simplify the insurance process for the organizations, industries and schools it helps protect and grow, placing more than $600 million in annual premiums on behalf of its clients. Learn more by visiting www.boltonco.com.

