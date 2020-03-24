Bombardier halts most operations in Canada due to coronavirus

The suspension includes aircraft and rail production in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario, the Canadian company said in a statement.

The Ontario plant does final assembly for the Global 5500, 6500 and 7500 business jets. Ontario's premier announced a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses starting Tuesday, while Quebec's order will last until April 13.

Employees impacted by the shutdowns will be placed on furlough, and the company's chief executive and senior leadership team will forgo pay for the furloughed period, Bombardier said.

The planemaker also said it was cutting all discretionary spending and was pursuing additional measures to enhance liquidity. It added that production would be temporarily halted at all of its Northern Ireland sites until April 20.

Shares of the company were up 6% in morning trade.

Reuters had reported on Monday that Bombardier would suspend Canadian production of its corporate jets to comply with restrictions imposed by provincial governments.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has spread to almost all countries of the world, prompting large-scale lockdowns and virtually wiping out demand for air travel.

Some of the workers at Bombardier's plant in Toronto were sent home after a contractor tested positive for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19, the union's acting plant chair Bill Bell said in an interview on Monday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)