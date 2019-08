Bombardier posts quarterly loss as rail division struggles

The company posted a net loss of $36 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $70 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Bombardier also reduced its adjusted core earnings forecast for the full year to a range of $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion, from $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion that it had forecast earlier.

The company said the cut reflected its plans to consolidate its three existing aerospace units into a single Bombardier aviation business segment from the third quarter and additional investments, costs and timings of project in its rail business.

