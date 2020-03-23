Log in
Bombe Asset Management : Announces River East Center Garage to Offer Reduced Parking Rates to Medical Workers

03/23/2020 | 03:36pm EDT

In light of recent developments regarding the spread of the novel 2019 Coronavirus , coupled with the stay-in-place ordered by Governor Pritzker that took effect on Saturday, March 21st, the River East Center Garage is offering all local medical workers $5 – 24 hour parking rates effective immediately through April 30, 2020, as a means to support the medical staff supporting our community. The ability of doctors, nurses, and other medical support staff to easily access patients is our utmost concern at this time. In addition, RECG will be implementing additional sanitization steps daily to ensure the safety and health of all of our parking tenants.

The River East Center Garage is located at 317 East Illinois Street in Streeterville, Chicago.


