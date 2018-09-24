Bombora Adds Matt Gower and Brian Dudley to Bolster Leadership Team Amid Continued Growth

Industry Veterans Join as GM of EMEA & APAC and VP of Customer Success, Respectively



NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B marketers and sales teams are increasingly turning to data to optimize their time and investment and to help identify in-market and likely-to-convert prospects. This data-driven approach has resulted in more than 6,600% revenue growth over a three-year period for Bombora, the leading provider of B2B intent data.

To meet this increased demand and sustain success, Bombora has grown to more than 100 employees. Today, the company announced two additions to its leadership team, hiring Matt Gower as GM of EMEA & APAC and Brian Dudley as VP of Customer Success.

Gower, whose more than 20 years of experience in the digital marketing ecosystem includes multiple stints managing EMEA and APAC businesses for U.S.-owned companies, will oversee Bombora’s growing international footprint from the company’s London office. Previously, he served as Managing Director, EMEA, for Goby and its GobyLux division.

Meanwhile, as VP of Customer Success, Dudley will be responsible for helping clients use the insights from Bombora's Company Surge™ data reports. A successful entrepreneur, Dudley served as Elastic Grid’s chief revenue officer and was instrumental in that company’s acquisition by Zift Solutions. He joins Bombora from Zift Solutions, where he remained on as a strategic account director following the acquisition. He is based in San Francisco.

“Matt and Brian will help us with two critical areas of our growth strategy: customer success and international sales,” said Erik Matlick, co-founder and CEO of Bombora. “Publishers and data partners outside of the U.S. are under tighter scrutiny these days. In order for Bombora’s data to deliver the insights that B2B marketers expect, we need to ensure that all parties we work with comply with the latest regulations. At the same time, Bombora data is available from more sources than ever before. A customer success team that helps customers operationalize the data is crucial to our shared success.”

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. Bombora's Company Surge™ data reports on changes in consumption on specific product related topics from within businesses.



The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory.



To learn more about Bombora, visit bombora.com

