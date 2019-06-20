Log in
Bombyx Silk Production Creates Jobs, Meaningful Work & Prosperity for Families in Rural Chinese Villages

06/20/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Hong Kong, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Media Note --- PFGHL Group launched Bombyx in April, 2019 to provide high-end silk fabric to markets in the United States. In addition to using organic growing and production processes with certified eco-friendly practices, Bombyx is committed to creating jobs for hundreds of farmers and making a positive impact in rural communities. If you are interested in this aspect of the Bombyx story, we can provide you with detailed information. Below are some examples of progress that is already being made.)

Mr. Li’s Story
Mr. Li is a 45-year-old farmer who recently returned to Yilong County after moving to the city for several years to raise his family.

"My wife and I used to work in Guangdong, and we only earned 4-5 thousand RMB a month. We decided to come back home since our parents are getting old. We now both work at the local Bombyx silkworm farm, earning nearly 10,000 RMB a month. We can now take care of our parents and children. There is great potential for the silkworm industry in the future, and we are happy about our decision.”

Significant Impact
The Bombyx silkworm base in Yilong County, Nanchong City, has reached more than 2,600 acres (16,000 mu), which includes approximately 1,650 acres (10,000 mu) in 8 villages in the Tongguxiang/Tumen area and nearly 1,000 acres (6,000 mu) in 11 additional villages and farms in areas such as Dengtaxiang, Shuangshengcnu and Xinzhengzhen.  

As a leading player in the growing silkworm industry in Sichuan, Bombyx is striving to increase management, improve quality and increase income. The company has established a comprehensive sharing system with the majority of silkworm farmers and formed a community of interests.

An overview on the Bombyx Silkworm Base

CountyTownsTotal Area
Yilong, Nanchong CityDengtaxiang~330 acres (2,000 mu)
Tongguxiang/ Tumen2,141 acres
(13,000 mu)
Shuangshengcun164 acres (1,000 mu)
Xinzhengzhen
Total~ 2635 acres
(16,000 mu)
Renee Harvey
336.553.1732
rharvey@rlfcommunications.com

