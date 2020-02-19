Bommy Lee Joins Sofinnova Partners as Head of Communications

New appointment reflects the venture capital firm’s growing international footprint

Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London and Milan, announced today it has appointed Bommy Lee as Head of Communications. This is a new position, which reinforces the firm’s focus on strengthening its presence and stature worldwide.

Over the past decade, Ms. Lee has built global brands and spearheaded communications strategies for life sciences companies. She is a former journalist with extensive experience developing impactful messages that resonate with global audiences. Ms. Lee will be responsible for the global communications strategy of Sofinnova Partners.

Ms. Lee was previously Director of Communications at Cellnovo Group, an innovative medical technology company specializing in diabetes management, where she led the strategic direction and implementation of all communications and digital marketing activities. Prior to that, she was Director of Digital Marketing at Mauna Kea Technologies, a publicly-listed medical device company focused on confocal endomicroscopy. Ms. Lee began her career as Senior Editor and Producer at the International Herald Tribune and was part of a pioneering team that brought digital journalism to the newspaper.

“We are delighted to welcome Bommy to Sofinnova Partners,” said Antoine Papiernik, Managing Partner and Chairman. “She brings a wealth of leadership and experience building global brands for life sciences companies. In an era where information travels at light speed, the need for a seasoned leader with a mandate to drive our communications efforts will be increasingly important to Sofinnova Partners’ long-term success.”

Ms. Lee said, “This is an exciting moment in Sofinnova Partners’ evolution. We have a unique opportunity to leverage the firm’s esteemed heritage, its first-class reputation and exceptional brand equity through the development of communications activities. I am very pleased to join such a distinguished team of trailblazers who are pushing the frontiers of life sciences innovations and advancing solutions that change lives.”

Ms. Lee has an executive MBA from HEC Paris and a Master’s degree from Sciences-Po in Paris. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences. Based in Paris, France, with offices in London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of 40 professionals from all over Europe, the U.S. and Asia. The firm focuses on paradigm-shifting technologies alongside visionary entrepreneurs. Sofinnova Partners invests across the Life Sciences value chain as a lead or cornerstone investor, from very early-stage opportunities to late-stage/public companies. It has backed nearly 500 companies over more than 48 years, creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2 billion under management.

For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com

