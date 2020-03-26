Log in
Bona Launches PowerPlus® Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner

03/26/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Englewood, Colo., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona US, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, today announced the launch of Bona PowerPlus® Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner. This hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectant cleaning solution is specifically designed for floors and kills 99.9 percent of household germs*.

Many traditional antibacterial cleaners use quaternary ammonium compounds, or “quats,” to kill bacteria. Bona PowerPlus® Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner is a quat-free formulation using the power of hydrogen peroxide that offers an effective clean with no harsh chemicals that breaks down into water and oxygen with no residue.

“Now more than ever deep cleaning is important to the health of our homes and all who live there,” said Leah Bradley, Brand Manager, Bona. “Our goal in developing this new antibacterial cleaner was to achieve strong effectiveness against germs and viruses while also maintaining a healthy base formulation to keep homes safe.”

The ready-to-use antibacterial cleaner disinfects hard, non-porous flooring surfaces like stone, tile, laminate, and vinyl when used as directed. Bona PowerPlus Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner offers a streak-free shine while cleaning tough messes fast and without leaving a dull residue behind. It eliminates odors, leaving the home smelling clean and fresh.

Bona PowerPlus Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner retails for $8.99 and is now available in a 22oz. spray bottle at bona.com. The product will also be available at other major retailers soon, including Target and Target.com.

**Kills 99.9% of Influenza A H1N1 Virus, Rhinovirus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella enterica, Staphylococcus aureus, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus [MRSA], and Trichophyton mentagrophytes on hard, non-porous surfaces in 10 minutes.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor care and home cleaning products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 orwww.bona.com.

Attachments 

Heather Lindemann
Bona
303-923-6694
heather.lindemann@bona.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
