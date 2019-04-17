Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bona Releases 2018 Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:19am EDT

Malmo, Sweden, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bona, the global leader in hardwood floor care and maintenance since 1919, released its 2018 sustainability report. An industry pioneer in creating products and processes for the betterment of worldwide sustainability, the report highlights benchmarks and achievements in Bona’s journey for a more sustainable future.

0_medium_Forest.jpg


2_medium_BonaLogoHighRes.jpg


“Acting sustainably and taking responsibility for our climate footprint has never been a more important for Bona and the broader business community,” said Kerstin Lindell, CEO of Bona. “The 2018 sustainability report is an important milestone for Bona showcasing our commitment to innovation and sustainability for this past year and for years to come.”

Since the company’s inception in 1919, sustainability has been central to the business. From the launch of the first-ever waterborne hardwood floor finish in 1979 to its years of encouraging renovation rather than replacement of hardwood floors, Bona has remained committed to putting sustainability first.

Long term, Bona plans for 50% or more of the company's gross margin to come from products that have been launched or undergone significant sustainable changes over the past five years. Bona reached the target in 2018, with new innovative products contributing to 53.7% of the gross margin.

“In 2018, we launched an innovative system for hard surface floors, the Bona Resilient System, which makes it possible to clean, care and renovate worn and damaged PVC, PU vinyl and linoleum floors,” Lindell continued. “Today, many hundreds of millions of square meters are covered with these types of hard surfaces. With this new system from Bona, we can save the earth's resources and the floor owner’s wallet.”

Another highlight of 2018 is Bona’s new distribution center in Limburg, Germany which was built with sustainability in mind. The center has doubled Bona's capacity to handle and distribute goods and contains several environmentally minded features including electricity generation via solar panels that make the center self-sufficient. A decision to change road-borne transportation between Malmö and Limburg to trains has also significantly reduced the climate footprint.

The 2018 Sustainability Report also highlights Bona’s work to align with the United Nations’ 17 global sustainability goals as well as its mission to give back to the people and the planet. From ensuring a safe work environment to supporting reforestation efforts to combating global poverty Bona is committed to creating a better world. 

Bona's Sustainability Report for 2018 is available in its entirety at bona.com

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned company founded in 1919 that supplies products for installing, maintaining and restoring wood floors. Bona’s turnover is 2.6bn SEK (EUR 248 million) 2018. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees and 5 factories. For more visit www.bona.com.

Attachment

Heather Lindemann
Bona
303-923-6694
heather.lindemann@bona.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aPRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : Announces Pipeline Awards Valued Over $81 Million
AQ
06:39aFBN : FBNQuest Merchant Bank Awarded Best Sukuk House
AQ
06:39aCHANTICLEER : Partners with Food Service Industry Consultants
AQ
06:39aMEEZAN BANK : And Regal Automobile Industries Limited Enter Into Strategic Alliance For Provision Of Shariah-compliant Financing Solution And Value-added Services
AQ
06:39aNIGHTFOOD HLDG : Adds Distribution in Lowes Foods Chain with 78 Locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia
AQ
06:39aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz launches Summer Care Camp 2019 service programme
AQ
06:39aSMURFIT KAPPA : partners with Plastic Soup Foundation to address sustainable packaging
AQ
06:39aPREMIER OIL : Talos Energy Completes Successful Well Test at Zama
AQ
06:39aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Commercially Launches Lamda DED Metal 3D Printer
AQ
06:39aPANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT : Mexico expands logistics manufacturing services
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
5GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About