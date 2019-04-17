Bona Releases 2018 Sustainability Report

Malmo, Sweden, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bona, the global leader in hardwood floor care and maintenance since 1919, released its 2018 sustainability report. An industry pioneer in creating products and processes for the betterment of worldwide sustainability, the report highlights benchmarks and achievements in Bona’s journey for a more sustainable future.

“Acting sustainably and taking responsibility for our climate footprint has never been a more important for Bona and the broader business community,” said Kerstin Lindell, CEO of Bona. “The 2018 sustainability report is an important milestone for Bona showcasing our commitment to innovation and sustainability for this past year and for years to come.”

Since the company’s inception in 1919, sustainability has been central to the business. From the launch of the first-ever waterborne hardwood floor finish in 1979 to its years of encouraging renovation rather than replacement of hardwood floors, Bona has remained committed to putting sustainability first.

Long term, Bona plans for 50% or more of the company's gross margin to come from products that have been launched or undergone significant sustainable changes over the past five years. Bona reached the target in 2018, with new innovative products contributing to 53.7% of the gross margin.

“In 2018, we launched an innovative system for hard surface floors, the Bona Resilient System, which makes it possible to clean, care and renovate worn and damaged PVC, PU vinyl and linoleum floors,” Lindell continued. “Today, many hundreds of millions of square meters are covered with these types of hard surfaces. With this new system from Bona, we can save the earth's resources and the floor owner’s wallet.”

Another highlight of 2018 is Bona’s new distribution center in Limburg, Germany which was built with sustainability in mind. The center has doubled Bona's capacity to handle and distribute goods and contains several environmentally minded features including electricity generation via solar panels that make the center self-sufficient. A decision to change road-borne transportation between Malmö and Limburg to trains has also significantly reduced the climate footprint.

The 2018 Sustainability Report also highlights Bona’s work to align with the United Nations’ 17 global sustainability goals as well as its mission to give back to the people and the planet. From ensuring a safe work environment to supporting reforestation efforts to combating global poverty Bona is committed to creating a better world.

Bona's Sustainability Report for 2018 is available in its entirety at bona.com.

