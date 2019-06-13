Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bond Analytics: Debut 6-year UAH borrowings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 10:49am EDT

The structure of this week's auction was entirely different from last week. This week, the total amount of borrowings declined to UAH6.6bn, but most of proceeds were in hryvnia. In addition, the MoF decreased rates for some offered bonds.

The MoF offered two short bills in limited amounts, which allowed it to decrease rates for the six-month bills by 11bp, accepting less than a half of demand. The MoF also decreased rates for 11-month bills, but only by 5bp, rejecting a small portion of demand. In total, short-term bills provided only 26% of total proceeds in local currency.

The most interesting was debut offering for 6-year notes maturing in February 2025, which attracted the main portion of demand. Despite just 11 bids, demand amounted to UAH3.5bn. Earlier, the longest maturity the MoF sold was four years, and yesterday bidders had to submit bids with different rates, as they did not know which level would be acceptable to the Ministry. Rates were in the range of 15.7-16.0%, and the cut-off rate was set at 15.85%. The Ministry accepted most of the demand, receiving proceeds of UAH3.4bn.

Since the MoF started the road-show to tap the EUR debt market, it was not interested in borrowing FX funds from domestic market. This looks like to be the reason for offering only two FX-denominated bills, which were not attractive to investors.

However, the Ministry is moving forward to increase maturities for local-currency notes. Demand from foreign investors supported this move. A large amount of FX was purchased by NBU on Monday and Tuesday, about US$110m, and likely a large portion of the new bills was purchased by foreign investors. We expect this pattern to continue of collecting funds from foreigners that support the Ministry in refinancing short-term debt with longer maturities.

Download the full ICU report

Official results on issuance of domestic bonds

Disclaimer

Stock Exchange PFTS PAT published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 14:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aTANSH GLOBAL FOOD : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
PU
11:19aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 13, 2019CN 100 Celebrations Come to Halifax
PU
11:19aAVISTA : Spokane River Access at Post Falls Opens
PU
11:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Greenlane, Bloom Farms Sign CBD Distribution Deal
PU
11:19aTANSH GLOBAL FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of An Executive Director and Cancellation of the Extraordinary Genreal Meeting
PU
11:19aAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Athene Holding Ltd.'s New Preferred Stock
BU
11:16aEXCLUSIVE : Colombia's Grupo Argos approaches Summit Materials about merger
RE
11:16aUNUM GROUP : announces new closed block leadership
BU
11:16aWELLS FARGO : Names Debra Chrapaty as Chief Technology Officer
BU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
4THALES : THALES : updates its 2019 financial objectives following the integration of Gemalto
5Oil prices surge after suspected tanker attack near Iran

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About