Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bond Analytics: Hryvnia borrowings increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 11:43am EDT

In July's first auction, demand for local-currency bills exceeded UAH10bn, and the amount of borrowings exceeded UAH8bn. These amounts were greater than at any auction during the previous two months. Yesterday's demand was spread across all instruments, while interest rates in the bids allowed a decrease in the cost of borrowings.

The usual limits were set for the two shortest bills, the three-month and seven-month, despite the fact that the seven-month bills mature in 2020. Due to these limits, most demand for these bills was rejected, and cut-off rates were decreased by 31bp for each of them, to 17.44% and 17.94%, respectively.

At the same time, for longer bills that had no limits, the MoF also decreased some rates. For one-year bills, the cut-off rate was cut by 10bp, and for the three-year, it was cut by 5bp. The MoF kept unchanged rates for 1.5-year and two-year bills. For all of these issues, the Ministry accepted most of demand including all of the demand for two-year paper.

As the result of the auction, the Ministry received more than UAH8bn of proceeds, and only UAH0.5bn has to be paid in 2019. The other bills will have redemptions in 2020-22. These borrowings improve the schedule of debt repayments and the maturity structure, as they refinanced repayments on six-month bills issued earlier this year. In our view, the increase in hryvnia-denominated borrowings and their concentration in longer bills is due to demand from foreign investors.

Download the full ICU report

Official results on issuance of domestic bonds

Disclaimer

Stock Exchange PFTS PAT published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 15:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pNational Bank of Malawi Launches Women Special Loan Scheme
AQ
12:06pLoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund (Class I) Wins Managed Futures Pinnacle Award for 5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund
GL
12:05pLYXOR MSCI WORLD MATERIALS TR UCITS ETF - ACC (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
12:05pLYXOR CORE IBOXX $ TREASURIES 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
12:05pRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:05pHL ACQUISITIONS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:05pLYXOR $ FLOATING RATE NOTE UCITS ETF - MONTHLY HEDGED TO GBP - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
12:05pPRODWAYS GROUP : Half-year report on the liquidity contract
AN
12:05pLYXOR FTSE UK QUALITY LOW VOL DIVIDEND (DR) UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
12:05pWACKER NEUSON SE : Family shareholders announce partial placement of shares in Wacker Neuson SE
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About