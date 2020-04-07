Bond Investors Are Back, Even in Indonesia -- 2nd Update

By Frances Yoon and Avantika Chilkoti

Indonesia sold $4.3 billion of bonds, including one it won't pay off for 50 years, in the latest sign that investors are regaining their appetite for risk.

Just last month, investors were selling assets of all stripes so aggressively that some markets seized up under the stress. Even supersafe U.S. Treasurys were dumped in an attempt to raise cash.

Now, investors are willing to tie up their money, even in debt issued by an emerging market where credit concerns have shot higher and the currency has tumbled.

The Middle East's gas-producing Qatar was also selling bonds Tuesday, and a number of companies, including some with riskier credit ratings, have sold new debt in the U.S.

Alan Roch, head of Asia bond syndication for Standard Chartered Bank, said the Indonesian deal has spurred other emerging-market governments to test the market after being shut out by weeks of volatility.

While Indonesia paid a higher price to borrow than earlier in the year, its outright interest costs weren't much changed given the sharp drop in benchmark Treasury yields.

"The market is more nervous because of the virus, but you're able to get coupon levels that remain very attractive," Mr. Roch said.

Many emerging-market governments will need to raise fresh funds in the coming months as they struggle to cope with the economic impact of the pandemic when low commodity prices and lockdowns across much of the globe are weighing on revenues.

Countries that tap investor demand before a rush of issuances could have an advantage, according to Zeina Rizk, executive director at Arqaam Capital in Dubai.

"But there's a thin line between being brave and being desperate," said Ms. Rizk, who bid for the Qatari debt Tuesday.

The pandemic is set to raise the global debt burden dramatically in 2020, analysts at the Institute of International Finance warned this week, with gross government issuance reaching a record high of over $2.1 trillion in March.

Indonesia will use part of the proceeds to fund its coronavirus relief and recovery efforts, including support for small- and medium-size enterprises and welfare benefits for the poor, according to a banker who worked on the deal. The country has reported 2,491 infections and 209 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Investors have recently grown more skeptical about Indonesia's financial position. The cost of insuring Indonesian dollar debt against default has soared, according to FactSet. It costs about $241,000 a year to insure $10 million of Indonesian debt against default, up from about $60,000 in mid-February.

The Indonesian rupiah has tumbled against the dollar, weakening more than 15% this year.

Moody's Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings each rate Indonesia's bonds two steps above junk.

On Monday, Indonesia sold $1.65 billion each of bonds maturing in 10-and-a-half years and 30-and-a-half years, and a $1 billion 50-year bond. Such long-dated debt from emerging markets is rare but not unprecedented -- Argentina has issued 100-year securities.

Indonesia's shortest-dated bond was priced to yield 3.9%, representing a premium of about 3.23 percentage points over Treasurys. In contrast, the country sold a 10-year dollar bond in January with a coupon of 2.85%.

Emerging-market governments issued just $20.26 billion of fresh debt in March of this year as the markets rout deepened, according to Dealogic data, down from $100.05 billion in January and $62.43 billion in March 2019. But that figure is now picking up with emerging-market governments raising $11.60 billion in the first week of April alone.

The governments of Panama and Israel both issued fresh debt in late March, according to Dealogic data. On Tuesday, the state-run Korea Development Bank was selling a three-year floating-rate U.S. dollar bond.

Qatar is offering U.S. dollar-denominated bonds in tranches of five, 10, and 30 years and demand is likely to depend on pricing, investors said. Initial guidance suggests the new debt will offer 40 to 80 basis points over comparable bonds in the market, according to investors.

Some investors are questioning whether other Gulf Cooperation Council governments will follow suit and raise funds. The timing of any issuance will be watched carefully, given oil prices have tanked to below $30 a barrel as a feud between Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world's biggest oil producers, drags on.

"Who knows, markets could shut down again in a couple of weeks. The demand is there, the ability to issue is there, so why not?" said Peter Kisler at North Asset Management in London.

Investors sold off emerging market assets at a record pace in recent weeks as part of a rush to increase cash holdings and drop risky investments. But some are preparing to pick up cheap debt as governments rush to the market.

"It feels like the worst could be over," said Anthony Simond, an investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who also participated in Tuesday's Qatari deal.

