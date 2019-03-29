Bond Investors' Bets Against Inflation Face Test Friday

By Akane Otani

Rallying government bonds face their next test Friday with fresh data that will show whether inflation firmed at the start of the year.

The Commerce Department is scheduled early Friday to publish its report on personal-consumption expenditures, a gauge of household spending on everything from coffee to health care.

Traders closely watch the report, since it is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Data at the start of March showed the gauge fell short of the central bank's 2% target in 2018 for a seventh consecutive year -- strengthening officials' argument to possibly leave interest rates untouched for the rest of 2019.

The combination of a dovish Fed and tame inflation has helped U.S. government bond prices rise throughout the year. Inflation is considered a threat to bonds because it chips away at the value of their fixed payouts, so signs that it hasn't raced higher this year have helped Treasury prices climb.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury, used as a reference for everything from mortgages to student debt, ended Thursday at 2.389%, hovering around a more-than one-year low. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Few are expecting the Commerce Department report to show a significant uptick in consumer prices. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the data to show prices for goods and services rose 1.9% in January from a year earlier, matching December's 1.9% increase. That should help keep Treasurys on track for a strong end to the quarter -- as well as boost bets that the Fed will either hold interest rates steady or lower them by the end of the year.

Federal-funds futures showed on Thursday the market pricing in no chance of a rate increase by the end of the year, according to CME Group. That is a stark shift from last fall, when futures pointed to expectations of around two rate increases.

Still, some analysts believe it is too early to rule out a rebound in inflation, especially with data showing wage pressure picking up. Wages rose in February at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, according to Labor Department data.

While slumping yields suggest the market is pricing in a yearslong period of sluggish inflation, "that's not our base case now, and it is unlikely to become our base case as long as wages are rising above 3.0% and the Fed refrains from further tightening indefinitely," Thomas Tzitzouris, vice president and head of fixed-income research at Strategas, said in a note.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com