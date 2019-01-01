Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Bond Market Enters New Year Facing Troubling Unknowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 06:15pm CET

By Daniel Kruger

Investors enter the new year increasingly uncertain about where the bond market is headed given the turbulent interplay between interest rates, growth, and inflation that intensified toward the end of 2018.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note -- which moves inversely to price and helps set borrowing costs for consumers and businesses around the world -- climbed higher at the start of 2018 as stocks rose and the dollar weakened. Investors were content to look past geopolitical tensions, and bonds' fixed rates, given expectations for a soaring profits and economic growth.

Now, the yield has retreated from multiyear highs hit in November, falling below 3% as stock volatility surged amid concerns about the pace of global growth and the potential for Fed policy to become an economic drag. That fueled demand for bonds' more certain returns, which become attractive as growth slows. The yield closed Monday at 2.68%, up from the 2.41% where it ended 2017.

While economic data remained solid throughout 2018 and few economists are forecasting a recession for 2019, investors are expecting the pace of the expansion to decelerate as financial conditions tighten, and the effects of fiscal stimulus from tax cuts and increased government spending fade.

Fed officials continue to express confidence in the state of the economy. But some investors and analysts are worried that even though the central bank has scaled back its rate-raising plans, rising rates still pose a risk to expansion. The Fed in December penciled in two increases in 2019, rather than the three officials predicted in September.

In addition to that uncertainty, several investors said they also expect more volatility in the coming year from the Fed's own messaging. Officials have signaled they intend to rely more on recent economic data in setting interest rates -- and that ambiguity could be compounded by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's move to hold news conferences after every monetary-policy meeting.

Both changes could spark greater swings as investors sentiment shifts.

Bond yields are sending their own troubling messages about the economy. The gap between two- and 10-year Treasury yields, which investors see as an important barometer of economic health, narrowed dramatically in recent weeks, contracting to less than 0.1 percentage point in December before ending the year at about 0.19 percentage point.

Investors closely watch the gap between shorter- and longer-term rates, known as the yield curve, because every time since at least 1975 that two-year yields have topped those on 10-year notes, a recession has followed within the next six to 18 months.

For that gap to widen, investors say they would need to see more signs of pressure from inflation, which hurts the value of government bonds by chipping away at the purchasing power of their fixed payments. But inflation expectations have remained muted, and the recent tumble in oil prices could restrain them further.

In December the Fed lowered its inflation forecast for 2019 to 1.9%, just below the central bank's September forecast of 2%. If price pressures continue to fall short of the Fed's goal, as they have in most years since 2012, that could help keep bond yields lower.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:15pBond Market Enters New Year Facing Troubling Unknowns
DJ
2018BATTERED GLOBAL INVESTORS FIND AN UNLIKELY SAFE SPACE : Chinese Bonds
DJ
2018Egypt's central bank holds interest rates
RE
2018Philippine corporate bond issuance may hit $3.8 billion in 2019
RE
2018China to improve infrastructure for local government bond issuance - Shanghai Securities News
RE
2018China seeks to let banks issue perpetual bonds 'soon' to replenish capital
RE
2018Bond market 'recession' gauge falters outside United States
RE
2018Japan's top MOF official says low long-term rates hurting banks
RE
2018Bank of Mexico Raises Interest Rates -- Update
DJ
2018Spooked global funds drive up cash and bond holdings
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
21&1 DRILLISCH : Deutsche Telekom sues German government over 5G auction - Welt
3RENAULT : RENAULT ZOE: Small chic EV
4AMAZON.COM : Retail Investors Try Not to Panic Over Big Market Gyrations
5BP : BP : Digitalization promises more gains for upstream oil sector

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.