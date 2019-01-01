Bond Market Enters New Year Facing Troubling Unknowns

By Daniel Kruger

Investors enter the new year increasingly uncertain about where the bond market is headed given the turbulent interplay between interest rates, growth, and inflation that intensified toward the end of 2018.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note -- which moves inversely to price and helps set borrowing costs for consumers and businesses around the world -- climbed higher at the start of 2018 as stocks rose and the dollar weakened. Investors were content to look past geopolitical tensions, and bonds' fixed rates, given expectations for a soaring profits and economic growth.

Now, the yield has retreated from multiyear highs hit in November, falling below 3% as stock volatility surged amid concerns about the pace of global growth and the potential for Fed policy to become an economic drag. That fueled demand for bonds' more certain returns, which become attractive as growth slows. The yield closed Monday at 2.68%, up from the 2.41% where it ended 2017.

While economic data remained solid throughout 2018 and few economists are forecasting a recession for 2019, investors are expecting the pace of the expansion to decelerate as financial conditions tighten, and the effects of fiscal stimulus from tax cuts and increased government spending fade.

Fed officials continue to express confidence in the state of the economy. But some investors and analysts are worried that even though the central bank has scaled back its rate-raising plans, rising rates still pose a risk to expansion. The Fed in December penciled in two increases in 2019, rather than the three officials predicted in September.

In addition to that uncertainty, several investors said they also expect more volatility in the coming year from the Fed's own messaging. Officials have signaled they intend to rely more on recent economic data in setting interest rates -- and that ambiguity could be compounded by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's move to hold news conferences after every monetary-policy meeting.

Both changes could spark greater swings as investors sentiment shifts.

Bond yields are sending their own troubling messages about the economy. The gap between two- and 10-year Treasury yields, which investors see as an important barometer of economic health, narrowed dramatically in recent weeks, contracting to less than 0.1 percentage point in December before ending the year at about 0.19 percentage point.

Investors closely watch the gap between shorter- and longer-term rates, known as the yield curve, because every time since at least 1975 that two-year yields have topped those on 10-year notes, a recession has followed within the next six to 18 months.

For that gap to widen, investors say they would need to see more signs of pressure from inflation, which hurts the value of government bonds by chipping away at the purchasing power of their fixed payments. But inflation expectations have remained muted, and the recent tumble in oil prices could restrain them further.

In December the Fed lowered its inflation forecast for 2019 to 1.9%, just below the central bank's September forecast of 2%. If price pressures continue to fall short of the Fed's goal, as they have in most years since 2012, that could help keep bond yields lower.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com