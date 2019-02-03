Bond Rally Suggests the Stock Market Honeymoon Is on Borrowed Time

By Akane Otani

U.S. stocks and bonds are rallying together, an atypical pattern that some investors worry suggests the January rebound in equities is fated to run up against a painful reversal.

Major indexes have started off the year on an upbeat note, closing out their best January since the 1980s. The gains are a testament to fresh optimism about the U.S. and China's trade negotiations, as well as confidence that the Federal Reserve will pause its campaign of raising interest rates while it gauges a slowdown in global growth.

Yet yields on both shorter- and longer-term government debt have continued a monthslong slide, a development that has historically signified growing pessimism about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, used as a reference for everything from mortgage rates to student loans, has fallen for three consecutive months. That marks its longest streak of monthly declines since the summer of 2015, when fears that an economic slowdown in China would ripple across the globe sent U.S. stocks tumbling.

"There is obviously a separation between where the equity market sees the world and where the bond market sees the world," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at investment bank Raymond James. The risk investors face: the possibility that, when the two markets' viewpoints converge, stocks will get hit by a fresh wave of volatility.

Investors may get more clarity on the economic outlook in the coming week, when the government is scheduled to release fresh data on service-sector activity and jobless claims.

For many bond investors, the decline in yields is relatively straightforward to explain. The U.S. economy has shown some pockets of weakness over the past year, ranging from faltering home sales to decelerating manufacturing activity to waning consumer confidence.

That has helped send Treasury yields, which fall as bond prices rise, lower in recent months. The 10-year yield settled at 2.690% Friday, down from its Nov. 8 high of 3.232%.

"We don't know what'll cause the next recession, but at the same time, you flip it to the other side and you don't see much that'll stimulate economic growth," Mr. Giddis said.

That isn't to say analysts and investors believe a recession is imminent. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal estimate that U.S. gross domestic product, while unlikely to grow at the pace it did in 2018, will nevertheless expand at a 2.2% annual rate in 2019. And Friday's jobs report showed the U.S. economy added 304,000 jobs in January -- far more than economists expected.

Still, with the boost from the 2017 tax overhaul fading and the global economic outlook dimming, investors say it is difficult to imagine stocks being able to continue charging higher at the pace they did in January.

That is especially true given how unusually good the stock market had it in January.

The violent market swings of year-end largely diminished, sending the Cboe Volatility Index, which tracks investors' expectations for swings in the stock market, down 35% in January -- its biggest one-month percentage decline since October 2015, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 jumped 7.9%, also its biggest one-month advance since October 2015.

Although some of the rebound can be attributed to growing optimism over trade talks and monetary policy, much of it likely stemmed from investors stepping back into the market following a selloff that many considered overdone, said Darrell Cronk, president of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"The question for the stock market is, are we bouncing back from oversold levels in December, or is it an actual rally?" said Mr. Cronk, adding that his firm recently trimmed its exposure to small caps after deciding their 11% January gain had made valuations look "a little rich."

One force helping buoy the stock market is faith that the Fed will leave short-term interest rates unchanged for now. Major indexes jumped Wednesday after Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking after the central bank's latest two-day policy meeting, said "the case for raising rates has weakened somewhat."

That comes as a relief to investors who note that fears of the Fed tightening monetary policy too quickly had put pressure on both stocks and bonds throughout much of 2018. When interest rates rise too quickly, they can crimp consumer spending and borrowing, pushing the economy into recession.

"I think we've got a really good environment for markets right now," Mr. Cronk said.

Still, the Fed's policy shift -- while seemingly a balm for stocks -- also signifies that the global economy is deteriorating faster than central bankers expected last year, analysts say.

That has spurred a rally in not just Treasurys but also gold, which in January notched its fourth consecutive month of gains -- its longest such streak since 2016, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Prices for the precious metal often rise when investors lose confidence in income-bearing assets.

Data in January showed the Chinese economy grew at the slowest pace in nearly three decades last year. The slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has already taken a toll on growth elsewhere, weighing down exports from Japan in December and contributing to Germany's weakest annual growth rate in five years.

"To make further gains from here, we have to get concrete evidence coming out of talks with China that look like we're actually making progress, and get signs of consistent growth," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at asset management firm National Holdings.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com