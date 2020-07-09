Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Bond investors wait for more headlines on EU recovery fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 03:56am EDT
A two Euro coin is pictured next to an English ten Pound note in an illustration

By Yoruk Bahceli

Euro zone bond yields held their ground on Thursday with investors' main focus expected to be any new developments on the European Union's recovery fund, which aims to help the region's economy recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Hopes are high that the 750 billion euro ($851.70 billion)fund will be approved at a European Union summit late next week. Designed to mostly offer grants to countries worst hit by the coronavirus, it has been one of the main drivers of a drop in Southern European borrowing costs led by Italy in the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, European Council President Charles Michel said the EU needed to reach an agreement quickly on the fund but much negotiation was still needed.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet at 1300 GMT to select their new leader, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will give a joint news conference in Berlin at 1830 GMT.

"We don't anticipate a fast agreement (little in the EU moves quickly), but would be cautious around putting too much weight on negative-sounding headlines, which are almost certain to be seen," Mizuho analysts told clients.

"Instead, we stick to our expectation for a slow but inexorable grind towards a consensus relatively close to the Franco-German proposal," they said, referring to an initial proposal which offered 500 billion euros in grants before the EU added 250 billion euros in loans to its plan.

On Thursday, Germany's 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.44%, close to one-week lows, while Italian 10-year yields were also unchanged at 1.28%.

On the data front, German exports rebounded 9% in May in another sign of recovering demand spurred by the lifting of lockdown measures, but rose less than the 13.8% expected in a Reuters poll.

In the primary market, Ireland is due to sell between 1 and 1.5 billion euros via the sale of 7, 10 and 30-year bonds.

($1 = 0.8806 euros)

Graphic: Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/WORLD-ECONOMY/010031622MG/index.html

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:16aSUNAK : we must watch interest rates and debt costs
RE
03:56aBond investors wait for more headlines on EU recovery fund
RE
07/08Colombia public utility company EPM issues $750 million in bonds
RE
07/08Sri Lanka central bank cuts key rates by 100 basis points
RE
07/08Canadian dollar rallies, bond yields jump on Ottawa's spending forecast
RE
07/08Canada eyes longer-term debt as servicing costs fall on lower rates
RE
07/08U.S. OFFICE, APARTMENT VACANCY RATES RISE MARGINALLY IN SECOND QUARTER : Reis
RE
07/07LONGER, GREENER, BROADER : strategies for a world awash in new bonds
RE
07/07Indonesia government, central bank agree on nearly $40 billion bond buying scheme, finance minister says
RE
07/07Malaysia's central bank cuts rates to support recovery, spur inflation
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A. : ROOFTOP REVOLUTION: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group