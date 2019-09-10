Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Bond yields climb, stocks dip on shifting ECB views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:23pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of world stock markets fell for the first time in five sessions and bond yields rose on Tuesday, as uncertainty grew over the mix of stimulus the European Central Bank will add to boost a slumping economy this week amid fresh signs global growth was slowing.

Germany's 30-year benchmark bond yield <DE30YT=RR> briefly broke into positive territory for the first time since Aug. 5, while U.S. Treasury yields <US2YT=RR> <US10YT=RR> <US30YT=RR> climbed to three-week highs.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 21/32 in price to yield 1.6936%, from 1.622% late on Monday.

The bond moves come as market participants look towards Thursday's ECB meeting, which is widely expected to deliver a cut to interest rates and point to further bond-buying stimulus.

However, concern has been mounting that ECB policymakers and other global central banks are nearing the limits of stimulus policies, especially those with negative interest rates and sub-zero long-term sovereign bond yields.

"The real fulcrum event is the ECB meeting and that will drive Bunds, which in turn, have had a massive influence on Treasuries over the course of the last eight weeks or so," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

For a graphic on German 30-yr yield:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5923/5857/curve.png

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to cut interest rates next week as policymakers attempt to protect the global economy from risks, such as Britain's exit from the European Union.

On Wall Street, stocks were lower, weighed down in part by technology <.SPLRCT> shares as data from China showing producer prices had their sharpest pace of declines in three years in August renewed global recession worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.14 points, or 0.02%, to 26,829.37, the S&P 500 lost 7.05 points, or 0.24%, to 2,971.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.41 points, or 0.26%, to 8,066.03.

European shares edged higher, as the rise in bond yields helped boost bank shares <.SX7P> by more than 2%, putting them on track for a fifth day of gains. The bank index is up nearly 9% over that span, its best five-day performance since April 2017.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.10%, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.15%.

Germany's DAX rose after Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the country was ready to inject "many, many billions of euros" into the economy to counter any economic downturn.

The export-heavy German index was also aided by a Reuters report that Bank of Japan policymakers are now more open to discussing the possibility of expanding stimulus at their Sept. 18-19 board meeting due to the broadening fallout of the U.S.-China trade war.

In currencies, the dollar strengthened but held in a tight range ahead of the ECB meeting, while sterling steadied as investors looked for clarity on the Brexit situation as several British lawmakers launched a new group on Tuesday to bolster efforts to secure a deal to leave the European Union.

The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.09%, with the euro down 0.05% to $1.104.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2342, down 0.02% on the day.

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.35% 12268.71 Delayed Quote.15.79%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.28% 26909.43 Delayed Quote.15.04%
NASDAQ 100 -0.23% 7814.742295 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 8084.155193 Delayed Quote.22.12%
S&P 500 0.03% 2979.39 Delayed Quote.18.81%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.10% 386.44 Delayed Quote.14.66%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 98.37 End-of-day quote.1.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:24pBond yields up, stocks flat on shifting ECB views
RE
04:23pBond yields climb, stocks dip on shifting ECB views
RE
04:22pBond yields up, stocks flat on shifting ECB views
RE
11:35aStimulus talk pushes German 30-year bond yield into positive territory
RE
07:47aTurkish central bank seen cutting rates another 250 points - Reuters poll
RE
09/06Most euro zone bond yields set for weekly rise
RE
09/06BOJ's Kuroda says deepening negative rates is among options - Nikkei
RE
09/05Swiss rates need to stay negative for now - SNB's Jordan
RE
09/05Some high-yield bond funds vulnerable in event of shock -EU regulators
RE
09/04Christine Lagarde Pledges to Review ECB's Negative Rates -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group