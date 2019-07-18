Bone Cement Market in US 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The bone cement market in US is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the bone cement market size in US is the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques. MI techniques have emerged as an effective replacement of conventional open and laparoscopic techniques. The rapid growth of MI surgical techniques is mainly attributed to their less invasive nature and the better cosmetic outcomes. Moreover, applying the concept of MI surgery to the procedure of fenestrated pedicle screw fixation with bone cement augmentation makes it a more complete solution for osteoporotic spine instrumentation. Thus, the growing adoption of MI technique will fuel the growth of the bone cement market in the US during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This bone cement market in US 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Bone Cement Market In US: Increasing Use Of Antibiotic-Loaded Bone Cement

Antibiotic-loaded acrylic bone cement has become a valuable tool in treating orthopedic infections and prophylaxis. The addition of antibiotics to the bone cement prevents the development of infections. Moreover, with the growing risks of infection in orthopedic surgeries, several vendors are increasingly manufacturing antibiotic-loaded bone cement. Thus, the increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement is expected to fuel the bone cement market growth in the US during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement, other factors such as the increasing use of bone cement in dental implants and neurosurgery, and the high prevalence of osteoporosis will have a significant impact on the bone cement market growth in the US during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bone Cement Market In The US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bone cement market in US by product (antibiotic-loaded bone cement, and non-antibiotic bone cement), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others), viscosity (high viscosity, medium viscosity, and low viscosity).

The antibiotic-loaded bone cement was the largest segment of the bone cement market in the US in 2018 and is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2018-2023. The antibacterial activity of antibiotics and their advantages in orthopedic surgeries are expected to lead to increase in demand for antibiotic-loaded bone cement, which in turn will contribute to the growth of the bone cement market in the US.

