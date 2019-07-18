Log in
Bone Cement Market in US 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

07/18/2019 | 09:07am EDT

The bone cement market in US is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005425/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled bone cement market in US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled bone cement market in US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the bone cement market size in US is the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques. MI techniques have emerged as an effective replacement of conventional open and laparoscopic techniques. The rapid growth of MI surgical techniques is mainly attributed to their less invasive nature and the better cosmetic outcomes. Moreover, applying the concept of MI surgery to the procedure of fenestrated pedicle screw fixation with bone cement augmentation makes it a more complete solution for osteoporotic spine instrumentation. Thus, the growing adoption of MI technique will fuel the growth of the bone cement market in the US during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This bone cement market in US 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Bone Cement Market In US: Increasing Use Of Antibiotic-Loaded Bone Cement

Antibiotic-loaded acrylic bone cement has become a valuable tool in treating orthopedic infections and prophylaxis. The addition of antibiotics to the bone cement prevents the development of infections. Moreover, with the growing risks of infection in orthopedic surgeries, several vendors are increasingly manufacturing antibiotic-loaded bone cement. Thus, the increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement is expected to fuel the bone cement market growth in the US during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increasing use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement, other factors such as the increasing use of bone cement in dental implants and neurosurgery, and the high prevalence of osteoporosis will have a significant impact on the bone cement market growth in the US during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bone Cement Market In The US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bone cement market in US by product (antibiotic-loaded bone cement, and non-antibiotic bone cement), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others), viscosity (high viscosity, medium viscosity, and low viscosity).

The antibiotic-loaded bone cement was the largest segment of the bone cement market in the US in 2018 and is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2018-2023. The antibacterial activity of antibiotics and their advantages in orthopedic surgeries are expected to lead to increase in demand for antibiotic-loaded bone cement, which in turn will contribute to the growth of the bone cement market in the US.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
