Bone & Joint Institute of South Georgia Performs First Endoscopic Spine Surgery in the U.S. with the New joimax® 4K Endoscopic Spine Surgery System

Dr. Thomas Loumeau of the Bone & Joint Institute of South Georgia,
performed the first endoscopic spine surgery on January 8, 2019 using
the newly launched 4K Endoscopic Spine Surgery System from joimax, Inc.
The new 4K endoscopic system gives the Bone & Joint Institute the
advantage of being on the cutting edge of endoscopic spine surgery. The
new 4K system provides the following benefits to their patients:
-
Reduced postoperative pain
-
Less blood loss
-
Faster recovery time
-
Minimal trauma to surrounding tissues; less scarring
Dr. Loumeau stated, “It is an honor to be the first practice in the
country to offer 4K Endoscopic Spine procedures. The communities we
serve now have access to the most technologically advanced spine surgery
right here close to home.”
Dr. Thomas Loumeau is a board-certified orthopaedic spine surgeon
specializing in the diagnostic and treatments of the spine. He brings a
vast amount of knowledge to the Bone & Joint Institute of South Georgia
and offers many innovative procedures to better the health of our
community. Dr. Loumeau works with a wide variety of spinal conditions
with a special interest in minimally invasive procedures, deformity
correction, spinal decompression and fusion, and motion preservation.
About joimax: Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax®
is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for
full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the
Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS® (transforaminal), iLESSYS®
(interlaminar) and CESSYS® (cervical) for decompression
procedures, MultiZYTE® for facet and sacroiliac joint pain
treatment and EndoLIF® and Percusys® for minimally
invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are
provided, addressing a whole range of indications.
In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal
stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax®
technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full
anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural
openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so
called “Kambin triangle.”
