Bone & Joint Institute of South Georgia Performs First Endoscopic Spine Surgery in the U.S. with the New joimax® 4K Endoscopic Spine Surgery System

Dr. Thomas Loumeau of the Bone & Joint Institute of South Georgia, performed the first endoscopic spine surgery on January 8, 2019 using the newly launched 4K Endoscopic Spine Surgery System from joimax, Inc.

The new 4K endoscopic system gives the Bone & Joint Institute the advantage of being on the cutting edge of endoscopic spine surgery. The new 4K system provides the following benefits to their patients:

Reduced postoperative pain

Less blood loss

Faster recovery time

Minimal trauma to surrounding tissues; less scarring

Dr. Loumeau stated, “It is an honor to be the first practice in the country to offer 4K Endoscopic Spine procedures. The communities we serve now have access to the most technologically advanced spine surgery right here close to home.”

Dr. Thomas Loumeau is a board-certified orthopaedic spine surgeon specializing in the diagnostic and treatments of the spine. He brings a vast amount of knowledge to the Bone & Joint Institute of South Georgia and offers many innovative procedures to better the health of our community. Dr. Loumeau works with a wide variety of spinal conditions with a special interest in minimally invasive procedures, deformity correction, spinal decompression and fusion, and motion preservation.

About joimax: Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax® is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS® (transforaminal), iLESSYS® (interlaminar) and CESSYS® (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE® for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment and EndoLIF® and Percusys® for minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications.

In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax® technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so called “Kambin triangle.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005687/en/