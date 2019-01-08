Bongmi : Introduces Smart Devices for Women's and Children's Health at CES 2019

Bongmi, the Digital Healthcare software and device company, launches its first ever Smart Ovulation Tracker for women, and showcases the latest version of its Smart Growth Tracker for children at CES 2019 from 8 - 11 January 2019 at Sands Expo Level 2, Booth no. 43474.

IVY, THE SMART OVULATION TRACKER

The Ivy Smart Ovulation Tracker comprises a device which measures hormones in urine to determine the time of optimum fertility in a woman’s menstrual cycle. It collects data from the analysis which is saved to the accompanying app to present a historic and graphical record, which helps predict the most fertile time in a monthly cycle.

The device houses an LED light and contains a removable test strip. The test period starts from 5 to 12 days into the menstrual cycle, during which time the test strip is placed in urine to measure estrogen levels and LH concentration. The test paper is analysed using photoelectric recognition and the results uploaded to the cell phone using Bluetooth.

The Ivy Smart Ovulation Tracker model FM-105 will be available in March 2019 on Amazon from $39 to $89 per month.

BONBABY, THE SMART GROWTH TRACKER

The BonBaby Smart Growth Tracker helps understand and manage the nutrition of growing children. It comprises scales with a flexible, extensible tape ruler connected to a hand-held measurement device. The child stands on the scales and the measurement device is placed on top of the head, recording the child’s height and weight in one easy movement.

An LED on the device immediately displays the child’s height and synchronizes with the mobile app to record and chart the information which is compared to the Child Growth Standards to indicate if weight and height are appropriate for the child’s age and gender. The app then provides tailored recommendations.

The BonBaby Smart Growth Tracker model BF1513-01 and app retails at $89. The app operates on Apple’s iPhone 5 or above with version at least iOS 8.0 and Android devices running Android 4.3 or above. The app supports Bluetooth 4.0/4.1.

Xiaodu Lou, Bongmi CEO said: “From our inception as a company, we have been dedicated to helping kids, couples and families with young children to better manage their health and wellbeing using the power of just their cell phones. We can capture health data so accurately and compare it to world standards to be able to see immediately if we need to make corrections and adjustments in our lifestyle, our food or sexual activity to help us make better life decisions”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005356/en/