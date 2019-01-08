Bongmi : Introduces Smart Devices for Women's and Children's Health at CES 2019

Bongmi, the Digital Healthcare software and device company, launches its
first ever Smart Ovulation Tracker for women, and showcases the latest
version of its Smart Growth Tracker for children at CES 2019 from 8 - 11
January 2019 at Sands Expo Level 2, Booth no. 43474.
IVY, THE SMART OVULATION TRACKER
The Ivy Smart Ovulation Tracker comprises a device which measures
hormones in urine to determine the time of optimum fertility in a
woman’s menstrual cycle. It collects data from the analysis which is
saved to the accompanying app to present a historic and graphical
record, which helps predict the most fertile time in a monthly cycle.
The device houses an LED light and contains a removable test strip. The
test period starts from 5 to 12 days into the menstrual cycle, during
which time the test strip is placed in urine to measure estrogen levels
and LH concentration. The test paper is analysed using photoelectric
recognition and the results uploaded to the cell phone using Bluetooth.
The Ivy Smart Ovulation Tracker model FM-105 will be available in March
2019 on Amazon from $39 to $89 per month.
BONBABY, THE SMART GROWTH TRACKER
The BonBaby Smart Growth Tracker helps understand and manage the
nutrition of growing children. It comprises scales with a flexible,
extensible tape ruler connected to a hand-held measurement device. The
child stands on the scales and the measurement device is placed on top
of the head, recording the child’s height and weight in one easy
movement.
An LED on the device immediately displays the child’s height and
synchronizes with the mobile app to record and chart the information
which is compared to the Child Growth Standards to indicate if weight
and height are appropriate for the child’s age and gender. The app then
provides tailored recommendations.
The BonBaby Smart Growth Tracker model BF1513-01 and app retails at $89.
The app operates on Apple’s iPhone 5 or above with version at least iOS
8.0 and Android devices running Android 4.3 or above. The app supports
Bluetooth 4.0/4.1.
Xiaodu Lou, Bongmi CEO said: “From our inception as a company, we have
been dedicated to helping kids, couples and families with young children
to better manage their health and wellbeing using the power of just
their cell phones. We can capture health data so accurately and compare
it to world standards to be able to see immediately if we need to make
corrections and adjustments in our lifestyle, our food or sexual
activity to help us make better life decisions”
