Bonhill : Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 June 2019

Bonhill Group plc

('Bonhill' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

Bonhill Group plc (AIM: BONH), a leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Information, Live Events and Data & Insight, has been notified that yesterday Fraser Gray, Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 6,166 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at 80.88 pence per share.

Following this purchase, Fraser Gray owns 20,068 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.04 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further enquiries please contact:

Bonhill Group plc +44 (0)20 7250 7035 Simon Stilwell, Chief Executive David Brown, Group Finance Director Stockdale Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7601 6100 Tom Griffiths David Coaten Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) Bobbie Hilliam Adam James Georgina McCooke +44 (0)20 7523 8000

About Bonhill Group plc

Bonhill Group plc is an AIM-quoted leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Information, Live Events and Data & Insight in three key sectors: Technology, Financial Services and Diversity. Bonhill's ambition is to create content that informs, communities that engage and brands that inspire in order to enable a better business environment for our sponsors and clients.

Flagship titles include: InvestmentNews, SmallBusiness.co.uk, Growth Company Investor, Information Age, GrowthBusiness.co.uk and What Investment. Bonhill is also responsible for a growing portfolio of high-profile events, including The Quoted Company Awards, Women in IT Awards Global Series, Women in Finance Awards Global Series, British Small Business Awards, Women Advisor Summit, Women to Watch, Diversity & Inclusion Summit and Retirement Income Summit, amongst others.

