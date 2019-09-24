Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bonhill : Director's Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:27am EDT

24 September 2019

Bonhill Group plc

('Bonhill' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

Bonhill Group plc (AIM: BONH), a leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Insight, Events and Data & Analytics, has been notified that on 23 September 2019, David Brown, the Company's Group Finance Director, purchased 192,307 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at 52 pence per share.

Following this purchase, David Brown is interested in 983,973 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further enquiries please contact:

Bonhill Group plc

+44 (0)20 7250 7035

Simon Stilwell, Chief Executive

David Brown, Group Finance Director

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7408 4050

Tom Griffiths

David Coaten

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Bobbie Hilliam

Adam James

Georgina McCooke

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

About Bonhill Group plc

Bonhill Group plc is a leading, AIM-quoted, B2B media company providing Business Insight, Events and Data & Analytics propositions to Financial Services, Diversity and Technology business communities in 25 countries. Bonhill operates fifteen information websites, publishes four regular print titles, hosts 120 events per annum, offers a portfolio of data & analytics propositions and provides a range of content marketing solutions.

The business creates content, sales and marketing opportunities, networking events and transactional opportunities for its audiences of entrepreneurs, business owners and managers, CTOs & technology leaders, asset & wealth managers, and professional women, in addition to its sponsors, advertising clients and customers. Flagship brands include: InvestmentNews, Portfolio Adviser, Fund Selector Asia, What Investment, SmallBusiness.co.uk, GrowthBusiness.co.uk, Information Age, Women in… events series, and DiversityQ.

For more information visit www.bonhillplc.com

Disclaimer

Bonhill Group plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:57aGLOW ENERGY PUBLIC : Receiving of the Tender Offer for the securities of Glow Energy Public Company Limited (Form 247-4) for the delisting the securities from being listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (2/2)
PU
02:57aORION MINERALS : 2019 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
02:57aGLOW ENERGY PUBLIC : Receiving of the Tender Offer for the securities of Glow Energy Public Company Limited (Form 247-4) for the delisting the securities from being listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (1/2)
PU
02:57aINNOVADERMA : Final Results
PU
02:57aNORDEX : is awarded a 110 MW project in Turkey
PU
02:57aPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Interim Results 2019
PU
02:57aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : New Aerial Ladder Tactical Simulator
PU
02:57aOCEANAGOLD : Significantly Increases Exploration Target at the Martha Underground in New Zealand
PU
02:55aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:53aEutelsat kicks off ELO, its constellation of nanosatellites dedicated to the Internet of Things
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
3U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 billion in world's second-largest 2..
5China grants new tariff waivers for U.S. soybean imports - Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group