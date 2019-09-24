Bonhill : Director's Dealing

24 September 2019

Bonhill Group plc

('Bonhill' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

Bonhill Group plc (AIM: BONH), a leading B2B media business specialising in three key areas: Business Insight, Events and Data & Analytics, has been notified that on 23 September 2019, David Brown, the Company's Group Finance Director, purchased 192,307 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at 52 pence per share.

Following this purchase, David Brown is interested in 983,973 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 2.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further enquiries please contact:

About Bonhill Group plc

Bonhill Group plc is a leading, AIM-quoted, B2B media company providing Business Insight, Events and Data & Analytics propositions to Financial Services, Diversity and Technology business communities in 25 countries. Bonhill operates fifteen information websites, publishes four regular print titles, hosts 120 events per annum, offers a portfolio of data & analytics propositions and provides a range of content marketing solutions.

The business creates content, sales and marketing opportunities, networking events and transactional opportunities for its audiences of entrepreneurs, business owners and managers, CTOs & technology leaders, asset & wealth managers, and professional women, in addition to its sponsors, advertising clients and customers. Flagship brands include: InvestmentNews, Portfolio Adviser, Fund Selector Asia, What Investment, SmallBusiness.co.uk, GrowthBusiness.co.uk, Information Age, Women in… events series, and DiversityQ.

