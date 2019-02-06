Bonitasoft : Begins Tenth Year with Happy Customers, Technology Innovation and Business Growth

Company enjoys business growth and profitability, smashes renewal rate objective and releases world's first business automation platform for DevOps

Bonitasoft, heading into its tenth year as the leading open source provider of Business Process Management, low-code digital transformation software, announced today new business growth of 45% and a 93% customer renewal rate in 2018 to meet solid profitability.

New customer wins in 2018 include Plexus, Apollo Global Management, UMASS, NTT-AT, Klesia, CNAF, Air Tahiti Nui, BBVA, and Leon Grosse. In addition, the company attained a customer renewal rate of 93%. Fully 88% of the company’s revenue in the past year was recurrent subscription business.

“2019 is a special year as it marks the 10th anniversary of Bonitasoft. A decade in technology is a big deal,” said Miguel Valdes Faura, Bonitasoft CEO and founder. “Bonitasoft has gone through an incredible journey to build a successful and profitable business. The mistakes we’ve made along the way have brought valuable lessons.”

Over the last 3 years, Bonitasoft has become a truly customer centric organization. The company has focused on building an aligned, empowered and solution-oriented organization on a mission to find innovative solutions to most complex customers problems.

Bonita’s business automation platform is used in highly demanding & scalable business automation use cases to manage intelligent automation of work between humans, systems and robots. Professional developers and Devops teams can leverage sophisticated change management capabilities that work across distributed teams, native support for continuous delivery practices and tools and continuous improvement of business automation through process performance mining techniques.

This announcement follows the release of the latest version of the award-winning Bonita platform. Version 7.8 of Bonita platform includes for the first time a native integration with leading RPA provider UiPath for end-to-end business automation, and full asynchronous execution that permits orchestration in serverless and microservices architectures.

Bonitasoft offers the ideal playground to invest in innovation, awareness and future growth. “We are building the world's first business automation platform for DevOps, said Miguel Valdes Faura.“ Bonitasoft is a certified Great Place to Work, and we are hiring.”

