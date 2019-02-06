Bonitasoft : Begins Tenth Year with Happy Customers, Technology Innovation and Business Growth

Bonitasoft,
heading into its tenth year as the leading open source provider of
Business Process Management, low-code digital transformation software,
announced today new business growth of 45% and a 93% customer renewal
rate in 2018 to meet solid profitability.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005263/en/
New customer wins in 2018 include Plexus, Apollo Global Management,
UMASS, NTT-AT, Klesia, CNAF, Air Tahiti Nui, BBVA, and Leon Grosse. In
addition, the company attained a customer renewal rate of 93%. Fully 88%
of the company’s revenue in the past year was recurrent subscription
business.
“2019 is a special year as it marks the 10th anniversary of Bonitasoft.
A decade in technology is a big deal,” said Miguel Valdes Faura,
Bonitasoft CEO and founder. “Bonitasoft has gone through an incredible
journey to build a successful and profitable business. The
mistakes we’ve made along the way have brought valuable lessons.”
Over the last 3 years, Bonitasoft has become a truly customer
centric organization. The company has focused on building an
aligned, empowered and solution-oriented organization on a mission to
find innovative solutions to most complex
customers problems.
Bonita’s business
automation platform is used in highly demanding & scalable business
automation use cases to manage intelligent automation of work between
humans, systems and robots. Professional developers and Devops teams can
leverage sophisticated change management capabilities that work across
distributed teams, native support for continuous delivery practices and
tools and continuous improvement of business automation through process
performance mining techniques.
This announcement follows the release of the latest version of the
award-winning Bonita platform. Version 7.8 of Bonita platform includes
for the first time a native integration with leading RPA provider UiPath
for end-to-end business automation, and full asynchronous execution that
permits orchestration in serverless and microservices architectures.
Bonitasoft offers the ideal playground to invest in innovation,
awareness and future growth. “We are building the world's first business
automation platform for DevOps, said Miguel Valdes Faura.“ Bonitasoft is
a certified Great Place to Work, and we
are hiring.”
