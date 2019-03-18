Bonitasoft : and UiPath to Further Integrate Growing Robotic Workforce into Systems and Workflows

Bonitasoft,
the
leading provider of an open source platform for business automation
through Business
Process Management, and UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic
Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced a new level
of integration of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with Business Process
Management (BPM).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005356/en/
As a result of Bonitasoft’s technological partnership with UiPath, full
end-to-end business process automation is now possible, with the set
of native UiPath connectors included in the Bonita BPM-based
application platform, and a UiPath integration with Bonita in the UiPath
marketplace.
Applications built on the Bonita platform can delegate sequences of
repetitive tasks to UiPath’s software robots and automate integration
with existing systems that are not otherwise accessible using APIs.
UiPath’s Studio can be used to design a sequence of tasks that would
normally be performed by a user, and delegate that to a software robot.
Such robots can now launch new business processes, and interact with
existing ones, in Bonita.
"In 2018 we started gaining a sense of how people and robot assistants
can work together. More is coming. People need to get used to
collaborating with robot automation, which is at once a new technical
tool, a way to tame the tedium of bureaucracy and a whole new way of
working,” says Miguel Valdes Faura, Bonitasoft CEO. “In 2019, I expect
to see the world of BPM evolve to better integrate the growing robotic
workforce into the coordination of humans, systems and workflow. Our
partnership with UiPath is leading the way.”
“By itself, robotic process automation is not enough to deal with
changing applications or business requirements for processes,” says
Jason Bloomberg, president of digital transformation analyst firm
Intellyx. “With the addition of a low-code BPM tool like Bonita,
organizations can build really flexible, resilient automations, even
when the underlying application doesn’t have an API.”
David Marcus, Vice President - Product & Technology Alliance Management
at UiPath, adds: “This capability enables end-to-end process automation
including robot exception management and complex decision-making by
humans where the process is managed by the Bonita platform. These native
UiPath activities now enable UiPath customers to easily interact with
Bonitasoft workflows without the need to write code.”
# # #
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005356/en/