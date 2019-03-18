Bonitasoft : and UiPath to Further Integrate Growing Robotic Workforce into Systems and Workflows

Complementary aspects of RPA and BPM offer a gateway to process digitization

Bonitasoft, the leading provider of an open source platform for business automation through Business Process Management, and UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced a new level of integration of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with Business Process Management (BPM).

As a result of Bonitasoft’s technological partnership with UiPath, full end-to-end business process automation is now possible, with the set of native UiPath connectors included in the Bonita BPM-based application platform, and a UiPath integration with Bonita in the UiPath marketplace.

Applications built on the Bonita platform can delegate sequences of repetitive tasks to UiPath’s software robots and automate integration with existing systems that are not otherwise accessible using APIs.

UiPath’s Studio can be used to design a sequence of tasks that would normally be performed by a user, and delegate that to a software robot. Such robots can now launch new business processes, and interact with existing ones, in Bonita.

"In 2018 we started gaining a sense of how people and robot assistants can work together. More is coming. People need to get used to collaborating with robot automation, which is at once a new technical tool, a way to tame the tedium of bureaucracy and a whole new way of working,” says Miguel Valdes Faura, Bonitasoft CEO. “In 2019, I expect to see the world of BPM evolve to better integrate the growing robotic workforce into the coordination of humans, systems and workflow. Our partnership with UiPath is leading the way.”

“By itself, robotic process automation is not enough to deal with changing applications or business requirements for processes,” says Jason Bloomberg, president of digital transformation analyst firm Intellyx. “With the addition of a low-code BPM tool like Bonita, organizations can build really flexible, resilient automations, even when the underlying application doesn’t have an API.”

David Marcus, Vice President - Product & Technology Alliance Management at UiPath, adds: “This capability enables end-to-end process automation including robot exception management and complex decision-making by humans where the process is managed by the Bonita platform. These native UiPath activities now enable UiPath customers to easily interact with Bonitasoft workflows without the need to write code.”

