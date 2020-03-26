Log in
Bono, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, and YOSHIKI Collaborate on "#SING4LIFE" to Inspire Hope and Love During Coronavirus Pandemic

03/26/2020 | 06:02am EDT

will.i.am has released the uplifting track "#SING4LIFE" on his YouTube channel, created with fellow musicians Bono, Jennifer Hudson, and YOSHIKI.

“#SING4LIFE" is based on a song written by Bono, who was impressed by the citizens of Italy singing together from their rooftops and balconies while isolated due to COVID-19.

#SING4LIFE - Featuring Bono, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Yoshiki
https://youtu.be/lz-DoaHi3zo

As soon as Bono wrote this song, he uploaded a solo version to U2's Instagram, and collaborated with will.i.am, who turned to his longtime friends YOSHIKI and Jennifer Hudson to complete the track.

YOSHIKI accepted the offer and wrote the score immediately, completing the piano recording two hours later. "#SING4LIFE" was created by the four artists from their separate locations across the globe through their communication via internet.

will.i.am described the song's mission on Instagram: "When you see empty streets...The empty streets shouldn’t make you feel depressed or afraid...When you see empty streets during these times, try to feel love...The empty streets is a sign that humanity is doing the right thing..."

will.i.am also thanked his collaborators: "Thank you #BONO @U2 for kicking this off and writing a beautiful song... thank you @iamjhud and @yoshikiofficial for lending your talents and massive hearts..."

YOSHIKI added his own message to fans on Instagram: "I know you are trying hard to restrain yourself to fight against this virus. I believe that your effort... everyone's effort, will affect the entire human race. We will overcome, we can do this together. I'm praying for your health and safety."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-HMshzAOzL/

YOSHIKI – composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock group X JAPAN – decided to stay in his Los Angeles home during the current outbreak instead of returning to Japan. He has been one of the artists on the forefront of aiding international communication about the coronavirus.

Last week, YOSHIKI hosted a conversation with Nobel Laureate Shinya Yamanaka (Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and director of the Center for iPS Cell Research) to discuss worldwide health concerns. The video was streamed worldwide on Yoshiki Channel International and is available now on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yckQnJp9fp8

YOSHIKI Official Website: https://www.yoshiki.net

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial

 

 

#SING4LIFE

Yes there was silence

Yes there was no people here

Yes I walked through the streets of Dublin

and no-one was near

 

We all wait for the science

To make everything clear

Now I walk down the streets of London Town

It seems like everyone’s disappeared

 

Oh - No one to reach

But I can ring

You can’t touch

But you can, you can sing

 

Across rooftops

Sing down the phone

Sing and promise me you won't stop

Sing your love, be known, oh -

let your love be known

 

Everybody talkin’ ‘bout isolation

Everybody tryin’ not to feel the fear

The times got me worried ‘bout my occupation

And I can’t buy tissue for my tears

 

And maybe I've said the wrong thing

(No you didn’t no you didn’t)

Yes I made you smile

 

Everybody talkin’ ‘bout social distancing

But we just wanna go in the crowd

And just dance away the pain

 

But you can’t touch

But you can, you can sing

 

Across rooftops

Sing down the phone

Sing and promise me you won't stop

Sing and you're never alone.

 

And again

Sing as an act of resistance

Sing though your heart is overthrown

When you sing there is no distance

 

So let your love be known, oh let your love be known

Though your heart is overthrown

 

Let your love be known

Oh let your love be known

Though your heart is overthrown

Let your love show

 


© Business Wire 2020
