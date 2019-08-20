Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bonsucro : Preliminary results on comparative study between Bonsucro & RenovaBio presented

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

20th August 2019

The preliminary results of a comparative study between Bonsucro and RenovaBio's certification systems were presented to a selected audience on 14 August.

Representatives from the Brazilian Energy Agency (ANP), Bonsucro members such as Raízen, Copersucar, Tereos, Adecoagro, among others, and Bonsucro's Licensed Certification Bodies, were present.

Development on the study began in June with the support of Agroícone, one of the most respected consultancies in the agricultural sector. The study will potentially form the basis for seeking formal recognition by the Brazilian government of Bonsucro as a certification system that meets all the requirements of the RenovaBio scheme.

The study showed there is significant synergies between Bonsucro and RenovaBio in terms of certification requirements and that there are still opportunities for further development in terms of aligning both schemes, for example, when it comes to performance measurement tools. As a preliminary conclusion, 58% of alignment was found between Bonsucro's and RenovaBio's calculators.

The comparative study is part of an impact project working on RenovaBio policy in Brazil that is being carried out in partnership with the Earth Innovation Institute (EII). The project aims to look at incorporating RenovaBio's guidelines and criteria into Bonsucro's Standards via the current Production Standard revision, which began in March 2019, and will set out definitions on roles and responsibilities of Bonsucro and EII. The project intends to provide national and international understanding of how RenovaBio works and how these learnings might be taken to other regions (particularly those exporting ethanol under EU RED scheme) with low-carbon emission public/private mechanisms.

RenovaBio is the Brazilian National Biofuels Policy, approved by Brazilian's Congress in December 2017, intended to reduce the emissions intensity of the country in line with Brazilian's commitments under COP 21/Paris Agreement. The policy sets specific targets of decreasing carbon footprint of the national fuel mix as well as ensuring a long-term demand for low carbon fuels in the country. The new regulatory framework is being formulated throughout 2019, and carbon credits trading should come into effect in early 2020. RenovaBio adopts a mechanism for qualifying biofuels according to their respective levels of energy-environmental efficiency through an individual and voluntary certification process, which is conducted by inspection companies nominated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Download the materials from the meeting:

Disclaimer

Bonsucro published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 16:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pEurope Inc earnings to decline more than expected - Refinitiv data
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:58pBONSUCRO : Preliminary results on comparative study between Bonsucro & RenovaBio presented
PU
12:57pGeneral Electric insurance called 'risky' by Fitch; shares fall again
RE
12:57pWall St. slips after three days of gains; Home Depot rises
RE
12:53pGoldman Sachs, China's Ping An back artificial intelligence firm H20.ai
RE
12:50pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on European Turmoil
DJ
12:49pU.S. regulators hand Wall Street a major win with stripped-down 'Volcker Rule'
RE
12:49pHome Depot beats quarterly profit estimates, warns of tariff impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3NATIONAL GRID PLC : Ofgem Launches Investigation Into Aug. 9 Power Cuts
4BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
5EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC : EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY : Half Year Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group