Bonsucro in India New Delhi : A step ahead towards sustainable sugar production

07/22/2019 | 09:55am EDT

22nd July 2019

Thirty participants and a room that was filled with experience, energy and enthusiasm! That is how one can express the spirit with which the training program was held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi from 24-26 June 2019. The training program was attended by a mixed group of experts from sugarcane mills and cane extension teams drawn from every corner of India.

Nahuel Tuñon, Standards Manager at Bonsucro, conducted the training explaining the Bonsucro Production Standard, giving special emphasis to the Smallholder Standard that was rolled out in July 2018. Bonsucro's Director, Standards and Innovation, Nicolas Viart, also shared insightful experiences from around the globe. Bonsucro's staff shared and discussed frameworks with the participants in order to help them develop their own Environmental Impact Management Plan (EIMP) as well as health and safety plans. Materials for training of trainers and farmer training were also shared.

These resources can be further incorporated to enhance the capacity building of all stakeholders at the mill and farms. Experienced personnel from the mill came forward to discuss the concerns of the changing environment in the sugarcane sector, and it was heartening to see their best practices being shared between participants. In recent years, Bonsucro membership has grown from strength to strength in India and this program will give it the further momentum.

Going beyond the training program, Nicolas Viart also conducted gap assessments at two Bonsucro member mills who are working towards certification. It was heartening to see the strong commitment at these mills towards Bonsucro.

We invite you to be a part of this exciting and inspiring journey !

Ritu Baruah

Regional Coordinator, India, Bonsucro

Disclaimer

Bonsucro published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 13:54:06 UTC
