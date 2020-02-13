Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bonum Bank Plc: Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements 1 January - 31 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 01:30am EST

Stock Exchange Release

Bonum Bank Plc: Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements 1 January - 31 December 2019

Bonum Bank Plc Stock Exchange Release 13th February 2020 at 8:30 CET

During the financial year 2019 Bonum Bank Plc continued to develop services and products in accordance with the amalgamation’s strategy. The purpose of Bonum Bank’s internal service production is to limit the group’s dependence on external service providers and enhance the efficiency of the whole group’s cost structure. In its external business operations, the Bank provides services that supplement group’s offering. Bonum Bank’s role as the provider of services for the banks in the amalgamation has strengthened.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed Bonum Bank’s rating of BBB for long-term investment grade and A-2 for short-term investment grade in May. Bonum Bank Plc is responsible for the wholesale funding of the POP Bank Group by issuing senior bonds and certificates of deposits. The funding intermediated from Bonum Bank Plc to POP Banks has considerably diversified during the year.

Bonum Bank is actively seeking new business opportunities to supplement the group’s product offering.  For POP Pikalaina, unsecured consumer credit launched at the end of 2018, the year 2019 was very favourable as sales of the product exceeded the targets set for the year.

The profit for the financial year increased to EUR 242 thousand (EUR 192 thousand). Balance sheet totaled to EUR 558,631 thousand (EUR 606,015 thousand).

Key ratios  (EUR 1000)31 Dec 201931 Dec 2018
Net interest income4,1962,310
Net commissions and fees 7,0646,235
Result for the period 242192
Balance sheet total 588,631606,015
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) %29.743.7
Cost-to-income ratio, %84.694.9
ROA, %0.040.03
ROE, %0.760.60
Equity ratio, %5.55.2

Bonum Bank Plc is part of the amalgamation of POP Banks and is responsible for providing 26 POP Bank central credit institution services, obtaining external funding for the POP Bank Group, handling payments and issuing payment cards to the customers of the POP Banks. In addition, Bonum Bank grants unsecured consumer credits and secured debt securities to retail customers.


Further information:

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, Tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Pekka Lemettinen, Chair of the Board, Tel. +358 40 503 5411, pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.poppankki.fi 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:48aREDEYE : Orphazyme - Home run moves nearer (and with funding in place)
AQ
01:48aBOLIDEN'S FOURTH QUARTER : Expansion projects ahead of schedule
AQ
01:47aNestle pushes back growth target after solid 2019
RE
01:46aNestle pushes back growth target after solid 2019
RE
01:46aMINERAL RESOURCES : 13/02/2020 Update - Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
01:46aNESTLE S A : Full-year results
PU
01:46aBOLIDEN : Q4 Interim Report and Year-end report for 2019
AQ
01:46aAHLSTROM MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Notice of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:46aKOJAMO PLC : Kojamo's Board of Directors resolved on the long-term incentive plan's performance period 2020-2022
AQ
01:45aTELESTE : launches a new share-based incentive plan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 14% on Year -- Earnings Review
3OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : DBS flags small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top est..
4CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : CISCO : Sales Fall in Latest Quarter -- Update
5GOLD : Gold Fields full-year profits rise, to raise funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group