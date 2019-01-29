Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank's notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market, Nasdaq Helsinki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 06:21am EST

Bonum Bank Plc stock exchange release 29.1.2019 at CET 13:20

Bonum Bank’s notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market, Nasdaq Helsinki

Bonum Bank has issued a new 20 million euro bond. The bond is floating rate and maturing 29th January 2021. Bonum Bank has filed today an application for the admission of this bond issue to trading in a regulated market.

Additional information:

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 3031476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Timo Hulkko, director, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358500 894 008, timo.hulkko@poppankki.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.poppankki.fi


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aBRUKER : Launches New High-Speed AFM System for Life Science Microscopy Applications
PR
07:01aPLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC. : to File Annual Report with Trustee for Holders of its Senior Notes
PR
07:01aCapital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
07:01aSPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS : and Foxconn First to Demonstrate Next Generation 112G SFP-DD Data Center Solution
BU
07:01aCFC Construction and Cypress Real Estate Advisors Utilize Prescient's Digital Thread for Denargo Phase III
GL
07:01aWhitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions
GL
07:01aDANA : Demonstrates Digital Resources with New Training Academy, Enhancements to e-Commerce Platform at HDAW 2019
PR
07:01aHOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE : Partners with GrandPad To Provide Enhanced Integrated Care Solution
PR
07:01aYUM BRANDS : Oh Baby! Pizza Hut Welcomes Next Generation Of NFL Fans With Free Pizza And Super Bowl Tickets To First Baby Born After Kickoff
PR
07:01aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : owner of biggest U.S. power utility, files for bankruptcy
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5VALE : VALE : Five arrested, including three Vale staff, after Brazil dam disaster

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.