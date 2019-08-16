Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bonum Bank Plc: Half-year report for 1 January - 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Bonum Bank Plc Stock Exchange Release 16th August 2019 at 9.00 EET

Bonum Bank Plc is part of the amalgamation of POP Banks and responsible for providing the central credit institution services to the 26 POP Banks. The role of the central credit institution is to secure POP Banks’ liquidity and wholesale funding and also ensure POP Bank Group’s payment transfers. In addition, Bonum Bank is responsible for granting and maintaining POP Bank customers’ payment and credit cards.

During H1 2019 Bonum Bank Plc continued to develop services in accordance with the amalgamation’s strategy. By developing the services, Bonum Bank Plc strives to strengthen the business operations and cost efficiency of the POP Group, enabling healthy and profitable growth. Bonum Bank’s role as the provider of services for the banks in the amalgamation has strengthened. The funding intermediated from Bonum Bank Plc to POP Banks intensified during the first half of the year.

In May, S&P Global Ratings reiterated Bonum Bank Plc’s long-term rating as BBB (investment grade) and its short-term rating as A-2. The outlook remains stable. Bonum Bank is responsible for the wholesale funding of the POP Bank Group by issuing senior bonds and certificates of deposits.

During the reporting period, the earnings of Bonum Bank Plc grew by 23.7 per cent with regards to the comparison period. Result of the period was EUR 264 thousand negative, whereas in the comparison period it was EUR 128 thousand negative. The bank’s balance sheet at the close of the period under review was EUR 588,536 (606,015) thousand.

Key ratios (EUR 1,000)30 Jun 201930 Jun 201831 Dec 2018 
Net interest income1,5101,1042,310 
Net commissions and fees3,2392,8136,235 
Profit-264-128192 
Balance sheet total558,536552,107606,015

 		 
Capital adequacy ratio (TC), %,33.741.943.7 
Cost-to-income ratio, %96.7100.694.9 
ROA, %-0.09-0.050.03 
ROE, %-1.66-0.800.60 
Equity ratio, %5.45.75.2 

Further information:

CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc, Tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Chairman of the board Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Alliance Coop, Tel. +358 40 5035 411, pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.poppankki.fi

Attachments


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55aMalaysia Bucks Regional Trend With Forecast-Beating 2Q GDP Growth -- Update
DJ
02:52aSOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN : ASRE in China receives new order from real estate company in Hangzhou
PU
02:52aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
02:52aZALARIS : on track with profitability initiatives
PU
02:52aANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
02:51aEPISURF MEDICAL : reaches new milestones in its patient population
AQ
02:48aSeadrill venture in $656 million Qatar rig contract
RE
02:48aWorsening Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors in a Bind -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aUPS Invests in Self-Driving Trucks -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aMondelez, Kraft Say Regulator Violated Pact -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
3CFTC says Kraft, Mondelez to pay $16 million in wheat price manipulation case
4Ping An Insurance says Hong Kong important hub despite mass protests
5Oil rises as U.S. retail sales ease recession fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group