Bonum Pankki Plc Stock Exchange Release: Amalgamation of POP Banks' additional capital buffer requirement

01/21/2019 | 04:51am EST

Bonum Bank Plc Stock Exchange Release 21st January 2019 at 11:45 CET

Amalgamation of POP Banks’ additional capital buffer requirement

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has imposed an additional capital buffer requirement (Pillar 2) on Amalgamation of POP Banks, based on the Act on Credit Institutions (610/2014) chapter 11 and section 6 (3). The additional capital buffer requirement of 1.25% must be fulfilled with Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital as defined in the EU's Capital Requirements Regulation (575/2013). The additional capital buffer requirement comes into force on 30 September 2019.

At the end of June 2018, the CET1 capital ratio of the Amalgamation of POP Banks was 20.8% and the total capital ratio was 21.1%.

Additional information:

CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Pankkiliitto osk

Phone: +358 40 503 5411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.poppankki.fi


© GlobeNewswire 2019
