Book chronicles one woman's pursuit of perfectionism and awakening in spite of her trials with addiction and depression

GALVESTONE, Texas, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I craved to be perfect, but life kept getting in the way. As events unfurled that challenged my façade of perfection, I broke apart. Then all the secrets I hid from myself and others spilled out across the floor. I was not good enough, smart enough, and successful enough to be a flawless person,” Nancy Shelton reveals.

In “Imperfectly Perfect: Life Stories about Awakening” (published by Balboa Press), Shelton shares life stories that chronicles her pursuit of perfectionism and awakening in spite of her trials with addiction and depression. She falls down over and over — and gets up again and again. She struggles with her brokenness while having mystical experiences. Her insights about self-acceptance and self-love provide a guide for living life on life’s terms and waking up to a higher consciousness.

“Everyone suffers through life experiences and many, like myself, crave a connection to something bigger than myself, call it God, nature, Higher Power, or whatever spiritual that is a part of their culture,” Shelton says. “If you are dedicated to following spirituality as a guiding force no matter what life throws at you, the stories illuminate the struggle of one person who has followed her own path.”

“Imperfectly Perfect: Life Stories about Awakening” shares stories from a perspective of compassion, forgiveness, and understanding, and with a dash of humor. “When I shared my stories, it was necessary for me to be honest, and I was blessed with new ways of seeing my world. Culling out old ways of being and applying new perspectives to my life took a lot of practice. I found that life is a process of becoming my authentic self,” Shelton adds. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Imperfectly-Perfect-Stories-about-Awakening/dp/1982243600.

“Imperfectly Perfect: Life Stories about Awakening”

By Nancy Shelton

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 130 pages | ISBN 9781982243609

E-Book | 130 pages | ISBN 9781982243616

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Nancy Shelton has been certified as an alcoholism and drug counselor, life coach, high school English teacher, organizational trainer and consultant, rebirth facilitator, and reiki master. With a master’s degree in crafting theater scripts, she brings creativity to her writing balancing candor, quirkiness and spiritual wisdom. She is a remarkable storyteller who will not disappoint.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 1-877-407-4847 pressreleases@balboapress.com