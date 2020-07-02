Log in
Book engages the mind into progressive thought while stimulating it with various styles of artistic creation

07/02/2020

CONWAY, S.C., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a therapist and instructor, it is clear that Page Curry’s younger self was in search of answers. She believes that everyone goes through a process of self-realization that lifts a veil and “Life as a Lobster” (published by Trafford Publishing in September 2006) became an inspiration for her to unearth creative treasure and think outside of her shell.

 

Set for a new marketing campaign, this book caters to children of all ages, allowing them to consider what that may be like. Twenty-two artists from nine states and six countries illustrate each of the 24 pages offering their own unique interpretation of “Life as a Lobster.” Readers are encouraged to draw their own version of what they imagine life as a lobster would be like. Using advanced vocabulary and life lessons, the book engages the mind into progressive thought while stimulating it with various styles of artistic creation.

 

“The quest for knowledge, for self-awareness and the existential angst inherent in the book’s themes are surely timeless issues in society, as well are resolution of isolation and loneliness. The book addresses an absolute truth in society, that most are willing to accept the norm, while a certain few will sacrifice having a normal existence in order to reach for greatness,” Curry says.

 

“Life as a Lobster” aims to encourage readers to search for life’s deeper meaning and find their greater purpose. Curry hopes the book will inspire children and artists of all ages to think outside of their shell just as she guides her students and clients to do so in her HypnoYoga teachings. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Life-as-Lobster-Page-Curry/dp/1412093686.

 

“Life as a Lobster”

By Page Curry; Ronit Berkovitz

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 26 pages | ISBN 9781412093682

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

As a writer, Page Curry has founded a multi-lingual literary magazine, Polyphony, at the College of Charleston, South Carolina. She has published hundreds of online articles on fitness and environmentalism, including USAtoday.com. As a thinker, she is a certified hypnotherapist, yoga and meditation instructor and communication studies and Spanish language scholar. She is the founder of multiple companies in virtual reality therapeutic content and HypnoYogaOnline.com. As an environmentalist, she grew up in South Carolina surfing, sailing and later volunteering around the world with Burners Without Borders and the Coral Reef Alliance.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 1-888-232-4444 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment 

Trafford Publishing
1-888-232-4444
authormarketingservices@trafford.com

