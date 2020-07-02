Log in
Book examines Ireland's spiritual history and its place in the world

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

CARRICKMACROSS, Ireland, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Gavaghan believes that “the only way we can know the truth is if we analyze all faiths and non-faiths open to us and compare them to each other, what they all agree on is the truth and if they are all arguing with each other all the better, we can then know that they are not colluding with one another.”

In “Mé Dia” (published by AuthorHouse UK), Gavaghan reflects the spiritual path with which Ireland has undergone over many thousands of years. It recounts the connections Ireland has with other spiritual traditions throughout the world. The book also reflects upon Ireland’s geological history, plant life, flora and fauna and endeavors to prove that Ireland has a deep connection to a once ancient spiritual past. That Ireland was once at the center of everything and absorbed all spiritual truths from around the world and endeavored to rewrite that truth in a way with which it was more palatable for the social masses at the time.

“I started to gather information for this book in 2012, I started having more dreams. I was dreaming of prophetic figures like the Buddha and Jesus. At the same time, I was getting headaches and severe repetitive thoughts which lasted for three years. I tried all avenues that the western world had to offer in ridding myself of these problems, but I believe it was the planets and star alignments that caused this and I just had to endure the ride. The dreams were revealing to me what I would be focused on in my daily life and what I would read about and therefore what I would become enlightened to,” Gavaghan explains.

“Mé Dia” aims to examine Ireland's spiritual history and its influence and place in the world. It endeavors to deliver a clear and concise way of looking at spirituality, history and life in general. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/M%C3%A9-Dia-Daniel-Gavaghan/dp/1728352266.

 “Mé Dia”

By Daniel Gavaghan

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 260 pages | ISBN 9781728352268

E-Book | 260 pages | ISBN 9781728352251

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Daniel Gavaghan is a blog or content writer, who regularly writes about spiritual topics

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0800 047 8203.

Attachment

Marketing Services
AuthorHouse
888-519-5121
pressreleases@authorhouse.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
