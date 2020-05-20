Log in
Book guides parents on optimizing their children's health and wellness to ensure a happy, healthy and thriving first year at school

05/20/2020 | 02:06am EDT

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheena Hendon has witnessed parents who want to take control of their children’s well-being as they become aware of the significant impact that food, environment, medications, emotions, and even their DNA can have on the health of family members. They seek to learn more about how to prevent as well as treat health issues without pharmaceutical intervention wherever possible, understand what foods their kids need to flourish and thrive and beat the obesity epidemic, and how to reduce digital toxicity and more. It is for these reasons that she writes “Cool for School: A Guide to Ensuring Your Child’s Success in School.” (published by Balboa Press).

 

In this book, Hendon shares insight she gained through both personal and professional experiences to arm parents with the information and tools needed to prepare children to start school at optimal mental, emotional and physical levels while providing natural solutions intended to bring balance back when needed.

 

Here, parents will learn how to enroll their child in school; power up their child’s immune system; deal with common ailments such as constipation, allergies and bedwetting; boost their child’s brain power through healthy eating habits; reduce digital toxicity; and assess and address various behavioral and emotional needs. Included are appendices and resources that include a healthy eating shopping list and helpful nutritional supplements.

 

“All our children are different. Every single one has a gorgeous individual emerging character with differing academic, learning, creative, and sports abilities and unique challenges to overcome,” Hendon says. “This book addresses these issues to enable your gifted, beautiful children thrive as they enter the next stage of their lives.”

 

“Cool for School: A Guide to Ensuring Your Child’s Success in School.” is a valuable resource for any parent wishing to optimize their child’s health and wellness to ensure happy and successful first years in school. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Cool-School-Ensuring-Child%C2%92s-Success/dp/198224089X

 

“Cool for School: A Guide to Ensuring Your Child’s Success in School.”

By Sheena Hendon

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 184 pages | ISBN 9781982240912

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 184 pages | ISBN 9781982240899

E-Book | 184 pages | ISBN 9781982240905

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Born and educated in the U.K., Sheena Hendon studied at Kings College University, London, where she completed a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics. She is also degree qualified in naturopathic and herbal medicine, is a qualified master neuro-linguistic-programming practitioner and trained in nutrigenomics. She provides child and adult natural health consultations in New Zealand and overseas as well as running empowering wellness seminars and writing about health. She now resides in New Zealand and lives with her husband, two teenage boys, a dog and two cats.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Balboa Press
1-877-407-4847
pressreleases@balboapress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
