Book tells the story of how and why high-power rocketry came to be and where it may be headed in the near future

FRESNO, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set for a new marketing campaign, “Large and Dangerous Rocket Ships: The History of High-Power Rocketry’s Ascent to the Edges of Outer Space” (published by Trafford Publishing in September 2019) tells the story of the history of high-power rocketry, from its humble beginnings in the late 1970s in the Southern California Desert, and the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, through the summer of 2018, when individual flyers are now reaching for the edges of outer space. It is also the story of the largest annual amateur rocketry event in the world, LDRS — the subject of several national television shows featured on the Discovery Channel and Science Channel.

In this book, Mark Canepa traces the development of high power from its origins in model rocketry and the dreaded Basement Bomber of the 1950s, to the creation of high-power’s premiere international rocketry organization, the Tripoli Rocketry Association. A portrait of the men and women who today fly under the banner of Tripoli and its cousin, the National Association of Rocketry, Large and Dangerous Rocket Ships carries the reader through 40 years of high-power rocketry excitement.

“In an age of observers, followers, and couch potatoes, high-power rocketry is a hobby where individuals personally achieve spectacular scientific successes, or equally spectacular failures; it is about travel to exotic launch locations like the Black Rock Desert in Nevada or the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah where flyers test their abilities in the real world—and not on some computer program in the comfort of their home,” Canepa says. “High-power rocketry is real, it is dangerous, and it is filled with hardships. But is also filled with great rewards in the form of personal achievement. The kind of things the world needs a little more of today.

“Large and Dangerous Rocket Ships: The History of High-Power Rocketry’s Ascent to the Edges of Outer Space” is a tale of rockets such as Down Right Ignorant, Project 463 and Stratospheric Dreams, and their incredible successes and equally spectacular failures. It is a history of garage-built vehicles that streak through the upper atmosphere faster than the speed of sound, or are sometimes reduced to molten pools of metal at the launch pad in the blink of an eye. It is a lesson in individualism and innovation on the cutting edge of hobby rocketry science and discovery today. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Large-Dangerous-Rocket-Ships-High-power/dp/149079655X.

“Large and Dangerous Rocket Ships: The History of High-Power Rocketry’s Ascent to the Edges of Outer Space”

By Mark Canepa

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 790 pages | ISBN 9781490796543

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 790 pages | ISBN 9781490796550

E-Book | 790 pages | ISBN 9781490796536

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mark Canepa has written extensively about high-power rocketry since 2003. His magazine and online technical articles, feature stories, launch coverage and photographs have appeared in Sport Rocketry, Rockets Magazine, Rocketry Planet and Extreme Rocketry. He earned his undergraduate degrees in history (1985) and journalism (1986) from San Francisco State University, and his law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law (1988). He is a practicing attorney in California.





